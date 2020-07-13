Kayleigh McEnany: Fauci only ‘represents one viewpoint’ whose advice ‘gets to the president’ indirectly

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday declined to deny reports that the White House has sidelined Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infection disease expert, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, McEnany was asked about reporting which says that White House officials are seeking to “discredit” Fauci.

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany did not deny reports that Fauci hasn’t met with Trump since the first week in June.

“Dr. Fauci represents one viewpoint in the administration,” McEnany said. “And he looks at things from a public health standpoint. Whereas, you have other folks like Dr. McCance-Katz who looks at the consequences of staying closed, psychologically, what that does to society with drug overdoses and suicides that we’ve seen increase.”

The White House press secretary insisted that “ultimately” Dr. Fauci’s recommendations “are taken to the president.”

“So, Dr. Fauci is one member of a team,” she added. “But rest assured, his viewpoint is represented and the information gets to the president through the task force.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.