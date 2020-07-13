Kayleigh McEnany: Fauci only ‘represents one viewpoint’ whose advice ‘gets to the president’ indirectly

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday declined to deny reports that the White House has sidelined Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infection disease expert, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
During an interview on Fox & Friends, McEnany was asked about reporting which says that White House officials are seeking to “discredit” Fauci.
McEnany did not deny reports that Fauci hasn’t met with Trump since the first week in June.
“Dr. Fauci represents one viewpoint in the administration,” McEnany said. “And he looks at things from a public health standpoint. Whereas, you have other folks like Dr. McCance-Katz who looks at the consequences of staying closed, psychologically, what that does to society with drug overdoses and suicides that we’ve seen increase.”
The White House press secretary insisted that “ultimately” Dr. Fauci’s recommendations “are taken to the president.”
“So, Dr. Fauci is one member of a team,” she added. “But rest assured, his viewpoint is represented and the information gets to the president through the task force.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
On Monday, a federal district judge in Washington, D.C. put a temporary hold on Attorney General William Barr's upcoming executions of federal prisoners, ruling that the outstanding legal challenges must be litigated in court before they can move forward.
The first of these executions was scheduled to take place this week, of Wesley Ira Purkey, who had been convicted of raping, murdering, and dismembering a teenage girl. Another execution that had been scheduled for today, of convicted white supremacist murderer David Lewis Lee, had already been postponed.
On Monday, following President Donald Trump's promotion of a tweet from a former game show host accusing doctors of lying about COVID-19, former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) demanded Republicans on Capitol Hill should answer for the president's behavior.
The coward in the White House this morning said that most doctors are lying about Covid 19. Every Republican this morning should be asked if they agree.
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, novelist Richard North Patterson claimed that Donald Trump's toxic mixture of "incompetence" and race-baiting is coming back to bite him and prevent a second term.
Making the case that "Trump is cornered," the author said that the coronavirus pandemic exposed the fact that the president has been over his head for his entire tenure and Trump's turn to overt racism to obscure that fact has only made matters worse.