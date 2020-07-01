Kayleigh McEnany mocked on CNN for boasts about Trump reading: Like bragging he ‘cuts his own meat’

After playing a clip of McEnany on Tuesday insisting that “the president does read,” Berman marveled at how low a bar had been set when it comes to expectations for America’s commander-in-chief.
“To be cornered into a space where your response is, ‘The president does read,’ that’s not a place you want to be,” Berman said. “That’s tantamount to, ‘The president ties his own shoes and cuts his own meat.’ You don’t want to be in a place where saying ‘the president reads’ is your best defense.”
“There’s absolutely no universe in which saying that ‘the president reads’ is an accolade,” she said. “I mean, he is the president of the United States. I think we just kind of get to the point where the — we expect so little at this point, but he’s the president of the United States and on this matter, I think, putting all of the other things aside, on issues of national security, I think that is where the bar is extraordinarily high.”
Watch the video below.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republicans are looking for the exits as President Donald Trump's popularity sinks as his re-election chances dim.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans have broken with Trump on wearing masks, and the "Morning Joe" host said the president continues to stick with unpopular wedge issues against his own interests.
"This is another example of an 80/20 issue where the president continues to be on the side of the 20 percent and opposed to the 80 percent, you look at, like, for instance, vetoing a defense funding bill because he wants to defend the honor of really bad Confederate generals who lost wars?" Scarborough said. "Like, if you're talking about [Fort] Bragg? I mean, the state of Mississippi voted to take down the flag, and he's still fighting the lost cause?"
The White House is furiously denying that President Donald Trump saw evidence that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but there's plenty of non-classified evidence the Kremlin has recently escalated its aggression.
The president insists he never saw intelligence about the bounties and the White House says the evidence was never strong enough to present to him, but even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits Russia has escalated its attacks on U.S. interests, reported the New York Times.
"There have been new cyberattacks on Americans working from home to exploit vulnerabilities in their corporate systems and continued concern about new playbooks for Russian actors seeking to influence the November election," the Times reported. "Off the coast of Alaska, Russian jets have been testing American air defenses, sending U.S. warplanes scrambling to intercept them."