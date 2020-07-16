Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing materials captured by Reuters photograph

On Thursday, during the White House briefing, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst managed to capture a picture of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing materials.

The picture included a number of tabs for prepared talking points on issues like “Goya,” “statues,” “golf”, “privil,” and “lies.” It also appeared to have a section on former special counsel Robert Mueller, but misspelled as “Meuller.”

McEnany came under fire today for her remark that “science should not stand in the way” of fully opening public schools in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.