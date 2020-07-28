Law enforcement slammed by ACLU after ‘reports at least one protester was abducted off the streets’ in New York City

After the Department of Homeland Security received harsh criticism and large protests after agents without badges forced protesters into unmarked vans, the practice has now apparently trickled down from the Trump administration to the New York City Police Department.

On Tuesday, after shocking videos went viral, the NYPD admitted the woman was detained by their Warrant Squad.

In June, the NYPD announced they would be eliminating their plainclothes anti-crime units.

However, the event was widely viewed as a kidnapping. Here’s some of what people were saying:

BREAKING: We're receiving reports that at least one protester was abducted off the streets today by unmarked “officers” — this time in New York City. These dangerous, abusive, and indefensible actions must stop. Law enforcement must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/I9VQo4Tvbx — ACLU (@ACLU) July 29, 2020

First it was Portland. Now it’s New Yorkers that are being abducted by unidentified officers and thrown in unmarked vans. Congress must pass legislation to end this authoritarian overreach. pic.twitter.com/Yn34K7h3OF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 29, 2020

#NewYork 🗽

Plain clothed agents, probably feds sent by Trump to "lay down the law ⚖"

Unmarked cars

no uniforms

no badges.

Aided by the NYPD helping with kidnapping citizens off the city streets?

Oh, she was a transgender citizen. pic.twitter.com/7e9pK4q32Y — Nellie Belén Izarza 🌹 🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@myteks) July 29, 2020

So Trump’s thugs aren’t in NYC ? The NYPD ITSELF is now kidnapping protestors in unmarked vans and owning it? We don’t accept or condone authorities terrorizing people in NYC @NYCMayor.

Not Trump.

Not the NYPD. https://t.co/FALNkbTy41 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 29, 2020

In law this is both a kidnapping and a terrorist act. If DOJ failed to prosecute NYPD it would be up to the House of Representatives to impeach Barr. The impeachment of Barr has been sitting on Pelosi's desk for a year but she has more important ice creams to attend to. https://t.co/Rx4Arg6WF4 — Tacoma Mike🌹 (@mgb5000) July 29, 2020

My brother-in-law points out that New York City taxpayers already bought the NYPD millions of dollars worth of very expensive branded vehicles, so at least they should have the decency to use them when very publicly kidnapping those same taxpayers. https://t.co/agtlgFZnks — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 29, 2020

Doing this minivan kidnapping thing in NYC…even if it is just the NYPD and not DHS…is going to bring thousands and thousands of people onto the streets. https://t.co/66oYipLP9F — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) July 29, 2020

There is no better illustration of de Blasio than him condemning federal officers for unconstitutionally kidnapping protesters and then defending the NYPD for doing the exact same thing. — Peter Sterne🌹 (@petersterne) July 29, 2020