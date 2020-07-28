Quantcast
Law enforcement slammed by ACLU after 'reports at least one protester was abducted off the streets' in New York City

10 mins ago

After the Department of Homeland Security received harsh criticism and large protests after agents without badges forced protesters into unmarked vans, the practice has now apparently trickled down from the Trump administration to the New York City Police Department.

On Tuesday, after shocking videos went viral, the NYPD admitted the woman was detained by their Warrant Squad.

In June, the NYPD announced they would be eliminating their plainclothes anti-crime units.

However, the event was widely viewed as a kidnapping. Here’s some of what people were saying:

9 mins ago

July 28, 2020

