‘Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror’: MacKenzie Scott gives nearly $1.7 billion of Amazon fortune to social causes
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday said she has given nearly $1.7 billion to groups devoted to race, gender and economic equality as well as other social causes.
Scott, who formerly went by the name MacKenzie Bezos, last year signed a “giving pledge” to donate the bulk of her wealth to charity.
She disclosed donations she has made to more than 100 nonprofits since then in a post on the website Medium.
“I gave each a contribution and encouraged them to spend it on whatever they believe best serves their efforts,” said Scott, who was left a multi-billionaire after her divorce last year from Bezos.
“Every one of them is tackling complex challenges that will require sustained effort over many years, while simultaneously addressing consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The largest portion of her philanthropy went to groups devoted to racial equity, which received slightly more than $586 million, according to the post.
Another $399 million in donations went to nonprofits focused on economic mobility, while the remainder went to causes including public health, gender equity, gay rights, democracy and the battle against climate change, the list indicated.
“Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror,” Scott said.
“Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems; or waking us up to the fact that a civilization this imbalanced is not only unjust, but also unstable.”
© 2020 AFP
Fox legal analyst attacks Trump officials for ‘inciting’ violence: ‘Political dissent is part of our heritage’
On Tuesday's edition of Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto," senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano — a former judge and libertarian-leaning frequent critic of the Trump administration — laid into federal officials for "inciting" violence in Portland, Oregon.
Contrary to their mission of defending federal property, Napolitano argued, many of the agents were "nowhere near the courthouse disrupting freedom of speech" and that it is a problem "for them to go out stirring things up in the street."
Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report
The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Twitter has 'temporarily limited' the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and 'potentially harmful' information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus's spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.
WATCH: Pelosi dismisses Bill Barr as ‘just a henchman for the president’ following congressional testimony
MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following Attorney General Bill Barr's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Melber asked Pelosi about one moment in Barr's testimony, when he responded to her characterization of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland being like storm troopers.
Barr said, "I think it's irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers."
Pelosi replied that Barr did not say anything when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani compared the FBI agents executing a search warrant on Michael Cohen were stormtroopers.