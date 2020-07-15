Lincoln Project bashes Trump for attacking Dr. Fauci
The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump’s egregiously wrong predictions about the coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s warnings.
The White House has been attacking the infectious disease expert as the president’s approval ratings sink, and the anti-Trump conservative group pushed back.
“In a time when truth is under assault, [Fauci] has always been straight with us,” the ad says. “While Trump lied.”
“Now Donald Trump is attacking Dr. Fauci,” the ad continues. “Why? Because Trump failed America.”
BUSTED: Florida GOP caught doctoring Trump’s tweet after he endangers their most successful secret
Florida Republicans doctored one of President Donald Trump's tweets to remove a stigma against mail-in voting.
The president has been falsely claiming there's a distinction between mail-in voting and absentee ballots, all while exaggerating the risks of fraud, and some Republicans fear he's undermining one of their secrets to success in Florida, reported Politico.
“It’s sad that the GOP’s strategy to win an election is to scare the living sh*t out of the base with deceptive lies and conspiracy theories," said one Republican consultant. "It’s working for now, but it’s a bad long-term strategy that will hurt the party in the future. A simple Google search will tell you that ‘absentee’ and ‘mail-in ballots’ are the same exact thing.”
Trump has a big enthusiasm problem — and it’s got nothing to do with his base: FiveThirtyEight
President Donald Trump often touts the enthusiasm of his supporters as a reason he will prevail in the 2020 presidential election.
However, the president isn't taking into account the fact that tens of millions of Americans also enthusiastically hate him.
Trump has started ‘malfunctioning’ and his campaign pitches are ‘going haywire’: CNN’s Camerota
CNN's Alisyn Camerota said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's latest interview with CBS News shows that he appears to be short circuiting.
While dissecting Trump's latest remarks about the state of the economy, Camerota pointed out that there was something deeply illogical about what the president is pitching to voters.