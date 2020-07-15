Lincoln Project bashes Trump for attacking Dr. Fauci

The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump’s egregiously wrong predictions about the coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s warnings.

The White House has been attacking the infectious disease expert as the president’s approval ratings sink, and the anti-Trump conservative group pushed back.

“In a time when truth is under assault, [Fauci] has always been straight with us,” the ad says. “While Trump lied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now Donald Trump is attacking Dr. Fauci,” the ad continues. “Why? Because Trump failed America.”