Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project — the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.

“America now leads the world in COVID deaths,” the ad begins.

“More than 140,000 Americans are dead,” the ad continues. “Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers — 140,000 bodies.”

“Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles,” the ad continued, with video of Trump’s border wall. “They would fill more than 1,160 football fields.”

“Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised,” the video continues.

As the camera zooms in on the wall, we see it isn’t the steel-slat fence Trump is building along the border with Mexico, but is actually a wall of coffins with each one sequentially numbered.

Screengrab of the Lincoln Project ad titled “wall”

“Trump’s wall: paid for with 140,000 American lives,” the ad concludes.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

