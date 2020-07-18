Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation
President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project — the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.
“America now leads the world in COVID deaths,” the ad begins.
“More than 140,000 Americans are dead,” the ad continues. “Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers — 140,000 bodies.”
“Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles,” the ad continued, with video of Trump’s border wall. “They would fill more than 1,160 football fields.”
“Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised,” the video continues.
As the camera zooms in on the wall, we see it isn’t the steel-slat fence Trump is building along the border with Mexico, but is actually a wall of coffins with each one sequentially numbered.
“Trump’s wall: paid for with 140,000 American lives,” the ad concludes.
Watch:
2020 Election
Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation
President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project -- the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.
"America now leads the world in COVID deaths," the ad begins.
"More than 140,000 Americans are dead," the ad continues. "Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers -- 140,000 bodies."
"Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles," the ad continued, with video of Trump's border wall. "They would fill more than 1,160 football fields."
"Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised," the video continues.
2020 Election
Trump infamously put kids in cages — but Kayleigh McEnany says Democrats will ‘lock our children away’
The absurdity of White House statements on the 2020 presidential campaign was on full display for those watching Fox News on Saturday.
Traditionally, a White House press secretary would not risk violating federal law by talking about a partisan election, but Trump's administration has ignored the Hatch Act.
So McEnany went on Fox News to praise Trump. And while Trump's 2016 campaign relentlessly promised a border wall (paid for by Mexico), McEnany praised Trump for breaking down barriers. And while the Trump administration was criticized for crimes against humanity for his "kids in cages" scandal, McEnany said it was Democrats who "want to lock our children away."
2020 Election
Israeli protesters fire pepper spray — at police — to protest Trump pal Netanyahu’s bungled response to coronavirus
Israeli police fired water cannons to disperse anti-government protests attended by thousands on Saturday, as public anger mounts over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Demonstrators gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and at a park in Tel Aviv, voicing frustration over the government's response to a growing epidemic that has taken a devastating economic toll.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had allowed demonstrations to take place but took action against unauthorised "disturbances," including road blockages.
Rosenfeld said protesters in Tel Aviv sprayed pepper spray at police, leading to multiple arrests.