Lincoln Project mourns the lives and life moments robbed by ‘Trump’s virus’

The Lincoln Project issued a new ad lamenting the lives and memories lost to the coronavirus pandemic — and laid the blame squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.

The anti-Trump conservative group mourned the “moments that make life worth living” that have been wiped away by extended shutdowns and fear of the virus, which the administration failed to stop — unlike most other countries around the world.

“COVID has robbed America of so much,” the ad says. “None of this had to happen. We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar and a failure. Most countries stopped it, Trump refused. It’s Trump’s virus now.”