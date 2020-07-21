Lincoln Project trolls Trump by adding laugh track to disastrous Chris Wallace interview
The conservatives at the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project took a big jab at the president on Tuesday with a new ad that makes fun of the president’s interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace — turning it into a comedy complete with a laugh track.
In the minute and a half commercial, Wallace’s questions are matched up with a bewildered-looking Trump as a simulated “studio audience” laughs at his bumbling in an episode of “Trumpfeld.”
You can watch below:
2020 Election
Lincoln Project trolls Trump by adding laugh track to disastrous Chris Wallace interview
The conservatives at the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project took a big jab at the president on Tuesday with a new ad that makes fun of the president's interview with Fox News Host Chris Wallace -- turning it into a comedy complete with a laugh track.
In the minute and a half commercial, Wallace's questions are matched up with a bewildered-looking Trump as a simulated "studio audience" laughs at his bumbling in an episode of "Trumpfeld.
You can watch below:
2020 Election
Trump campaign paying Matt Schlapp lobbying firm after clients bolt over his Black Lives Matter comments
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay, conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp's lobbying firm has suddenly become a vendor for Donald Trump's re-election campaign just as a Twitter campaign about his comments on Black Lives Matter protesters cost him corporate clients.
Schlapp who also runs CPAC -- and whose wife Mercedes works for the Trump 2020 campaign -- heads up Cove Strategies which billed the president for $43,567 for communications consulting in June,making it the first time his lobbying and public relations firm has done work for federal PAC since 2012.
2020 Election
Mary Trump explains how the White House has ‘institutionalized’ the president to protect his fragile ego
In a wide-ranging and frequently humorous interview with Daily Beast editors-at-large Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast, the niece of Donald Trump went into some detail about his upbringing and explained that it would be best for the president -- and the country -- if he was placed in a "psych ward" to be taken care of.
On the "New Abnormal" podcast, Mary Trump, a psychologist who was a contributor to a paper on schizophrenia among other accomplishments, explained that Donald Trump was chosen by his father Fred to be the "heir apparent" while he was in his teens -- and the way he was brought up from that point explains a lot about his actions as president of the United States.