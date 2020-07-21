Lincoln Project trolls Trump by adding laugh track to disastrous Chris Wallace interview

The conservatives at the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project took a big jab at the president on Tuesday with a new ad that makes fun of the president’s interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace — turning it into a comedy complete with a laugh track.

In the minute and a half commercial, Wallace’s questions are matched up with a bewildered-looking Trump as a simulated “studio audience” laughs at his bumbling in an episode of “Trumpfeld.”

You can watch below: