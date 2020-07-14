Lincoln Project’s new ad brutally smacks GOP cowardice

The Lincoln Project released a new ad comparing the courage of Black protesters with the cowardice of Republican senators.

The new campaign ad shows Black Lives Matter protesters carrying signs peacefully walk past a group of armed white men during a demonstration last month in rural Crown Point, Indiana — and contrasts their bravery to GOP senators scurrying past reporters seeking comment about President Donald Trump’s conduct.

“Vote for courage,” the ad says.

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen explains that Republican lawmakers have the authority to hold Trump accountable, but they refuse to do so.

“These Republicans know that Trump is unfit for office,” Galen said. “They know what he’s doing to this country is wrong. Yet they say nothing. Their continuing silence is disqualifying.”