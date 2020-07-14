Lincoln Project’s new ad brutally smacks GOP cowardice
The Lincoln Project released a new ad comparing the courage of Black protesters with the cowardice of Republican senators.
The new campaign ad shows Black Lives Matter protesters carrying signs peacefully walk past a group of armed white men during a demonstration last month in rural Crown Point, Indiana — and contrasts their bravery to GOP senators scurrying past reporters seeking comment about President Donald Trump’s conduct.
“Vote for courage,” the ad says.
Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen explains that Republican lawmakers have the authority to hold Trump accountable, but they refuse to do so.
“These Republicans know that Trump is unfit for office,” Galen said. “They know what he’s doing to this country is wrong. Yet they say nothing. Their continuing silence is disqualifying.”
In Trump’s ‘murder the messenger’ White House ‘it’s survival of the morally sickest’: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis explained that Donald Trump's decision to turn on Dr. Anthony Fauci is yet another example of his habit of destroying advisers who don't tell him what he wants to hear which is why and, in this case, more Americans are going to die in the coronavirus pandemic.
As Lewis notes, Fauci, who has been brutally frank about the resurgent COVID-19 health crisis that is now swamping Arizona, Texas and Florida, joins a long line of high profile administration officials who have found themselves on the president's hit list for not toeing the administration's line.
Donald Trump makes last-minute pitches for Tony Gonzales, Ronny Jackson in Texas congressional runoffs
The president held tele-town halls Monday night with the two candidates he has endorsed in two of Texas' most heated Republican primary runoffs.
President Donald Trump made a late push Monday night for two candidates he has endorsed in hotly contested Republican primary runoffs in Texas.
With hours until polls open, Trump joined tele-town halls for Tony Gonzales and Ronny Jackson, who are vying for the nominations to replace retiring Reps. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, and Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, respectively. Hurd's seat is one of Democrats' top pickup opportunities nationwide, while Thornberry's is one of the reddest in the country — and gives Trump the opportunity to install a loyal ally in Jackson, the former White House doctor.
Buying Biden’s America: The Democratic nominee offers an economic message where Trump fell down on the job
Bye-bye, “America First”! Hello, “Buy American”?Seeking to evict Donald Trump from the White House at a time of sudden mass unemployment, former Vice President Joe Biden last week offered a vision that echoes some of Trump’s own economic populism — while addressing the incompetence exposed during the pandemic.Biden promises to spend $400 billion on materials and services made in the U.S., plus another $300 billion on U.S.-based research and development involving electric cars, artificial intelligence, clean-energy initiatives and similar technologies. We second such a push; federal dollars wil... (more…)