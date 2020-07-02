Quantcast
Lindsey Graham shifts to Benghazi while defending Trump against Russian bounties story on Fox News

During a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) brought up Benghazi while defending President Trump over the recent bombshell report detailing Russian payments to the Taliban in exchange for their attacks on NATO troops.

“Where were all these Democrats when Benghazi was on fire, when they were calling for help from the consulate?” Graham said, “The president of the United States Obama was briefed and went to bed and never called anybody for a day and a half while our people were being slaughtered in Benghazi. Where was the outrage then?”

According to Graham, the “conflicting intelligence” regarding the Russian bounty story “does not justify a nation stage conflict with Russia.” Graham also defended Trump’s apparent lack of knowledge of the bounties, saying that you “don’t tell the president of the United States everything you would tell a second lieutenant.”

Graham added that the way the story played out in the media is “all B.S.”

“He wasn’t briefed. And there was no consensus,” he said.

Trump campaign forced to run ads in Iowa as state becomes presidential battleground

July 2, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign has spent $650 million campaign dollars already, and more money is going out the door as the team is being forced to fight to win the red-state of Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that Trump's campaign will be launching an ad buy in Iowa as poll numbers there show Biden just two-points away from winning the state. In 2016, Trump carried the state by 9 points and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-I) was reelected with a 24-point margin. Now, Trump's leadership failures have turned the state into a competitive battleground.

Never-Trumpers plan to destroy the GOP's Senate majority: The party 'needs to be burned to the ground'

July 2, 2020

President Donald Trump’s right-wing critics — who range from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to columnist George Will to just about anyone who writes for The Bulwark — have been asserting that Trump is so toxic to the Republican Party and the conservative movement that the only way to clean up the mess is a massive victory for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But some Never Trump conservatives are also stressing that a Biden win isn’t enough and that Trumpism must also be repudiated by Democrats retaking the U.S. Senate in November.

Journalists David Catanese and Alex Roarty, in an article published in the Sacramento Bee on July 2, discuss the steps that Never Trumpers are taking to help bring about a Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate. One right-wing group that has been taking out ads attacking Trump and his GOP supporters in the Senate is The Lincoln Project, whose participants include attorney George Conway and conservative strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt.

Florida server nails it: 'The people begging us to open are the same people complaining about masks'

July 2, 2020

A Florida restaurant server has noticed something about the customers who complain about the mask she's required to wear while bringing them food and drinks.

Skye Horgen, a 21-year-old waitress at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Clearwater, continued working when the eatery was open for carryout and curbside pickup only, and she's happy to be earning tips again -- but fearful of confrontations with stubborn customers, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

