Lindsey Graham shifts to Benghazi while defending Trump against Russian bounties story on Fox News

During a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) brought up Benghazi while defending President Trump over the recent bombshell report detailing Russian payments to the Taliban in exchange for their attacks on NATO troops.

“Where were all these Democrats when Benghazi was on fire, when they were calling for help from the consulate?” Graham said, “The president of the United States Obama was briefed and went to bed and never called anybody for a day and a half while our people were being slaughtered in Benghazi. Where was the outrage then?”

According to Graham, the “conflicting intelligence” regarding the Russian bounty story “does not justify a nation stage conflict with Russia.” Graham also defended Trump’s apparent lack of knowledge of the bounties, saying that you “don’t tell the president of the United States everything you would tell a second lieutenant.”

Graham added that the way the story played out in the media is “all B.S.”

“He wasn’t briefed. And there was no consensus,” he said.

Watch the video below: