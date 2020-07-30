Quantcast
Connect with us

LISTEN: Morgan Freeman narrates the op-ed John Lewis wrote to be published on the day of his funeral

Published

1 min ago

on

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman on Thursday narrated an op-ed that former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) wrote to be published on the day of his funeral in The New York Times.

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell reached out to Freeman after reading the op-ed and the actor replied that it would be an honor to narrate the column.

“When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself,” Lewis wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble. Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it,” Lewis warned.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Morgan Freeman narrates the op-ed John Lewis wrote to be published on the day of his funeral

Published

1 min ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman on Thursday narrated an op-ed that former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) wrote to be published on the day of his funeral in The New York Times.

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell reached out to Freeman after reading the op-ed and the actor replied that it would be an honor to narrate the column.

"When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself," Lewis wrote.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘completely unraveling’: Former top White House aide says ‘you can see it on his eyes’

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is breaking under intense pressure as his policy choices continue to result in devastating outcomes, a former top White House official said on Thurday.

"One American dying a minute now," former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci posted on Twitter.

"The worst quarter in our modern economic history," he continued. "A threat of delay against a Presidential election."

"The guy is finished," Scaramucci continued.

"Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes," he suggested.

One American dying a minute now.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Storyteller Don Winslow warns of ‘Trump’s evil plan’ — and the coming ‘October surprise’

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Bestselling author Don Winlsow has released his latest ad against President Donald Trump.

The ad, titled "Trump's Evil Plan" warns of Trump using three strategies to try and win the 2020 election.

"Trump can't run on the economy, because he's destroyed it," the narrator says. "And he cannot run on his response to the coronavirus, because it is a disaster with 150,000 dead."

"So Donald Trump is going to play three cards in his final days before the election," the narrator predicts. "Card number one, he's going to start a civil war."

"Card number two, he's going to promise a vaccine that is not remotely ready," the narrator says. "Card number three, he's going to try an October surprise on Joe Biden."

Continue Reading
 
 