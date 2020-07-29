Quantcast
Louie Gohmert says he might have gotten COVID-19 from wearing a face mask

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) mused on Wednesday that he could have become infected with COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.

Just hours before Gohmert was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas, the congressman confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask at a hearing on Tuesday, told KETK that he may have contracted the disease from a facial covering.

“It’s really ironic because a lot of people have made a really big deal out of my not wearing a mask a whole lot, but in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months,” Gohmert explained.

“I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs, some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” he speculated. “I don’t know but I got it.”

Watch the video below from KETK.


‘Wildly, baldly, racist’: Trump ignites a firestorm with ‘insane’ tweet about the ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a bizarre tweet aimed at those living their "suburban lifestyle dream" and what he apparently sees as the encroaching threat of lower-income people.

"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump tweeted. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

2020 Election

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden’s VP pick — maybe

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington’s best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication by Politico and Biden’s own teasingly displayed notes are raising expectations that the winner is Kamala Harris.

Speculation over the choice of VP is a parlor game played every four years in Washington, but this time the stakes are unusually high.

Trump tweets attacks at Fox News from Air Force One: ‘Not even watchable!’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out complaints about Fox News programming while flying to Texas for a fundraiser.

The president will visit oil country to raise campaign cash as Houston's largest newspaper warns Texans are "losing confidence" in his leadership after the coronavirus devastated parts of the state, but Trump had other things on his mind while flying there.

