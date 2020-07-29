Louie Gohmert says he might have gotten COVID-19 from wearing a face mask

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) mused on Wednesday that he could have become infected with COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.
Just hours before Gohmert was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas, the congressman confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask at a hearing on Tuesday, told KETK that he may have contracted the disease from a facial covering.
“It’s really ironic because a lot of people have made a really big deal out of my not wearing a mask a whole lot, but in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months,” Gohmert explained.
“I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs, some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” he speculated. “I don’t know but I got it.”
Watch the video below from KETK.
