Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 after refusing to wear a mask prior to Barr hearing
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after he spotted without a mask before a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
Gohmert, who was scheduled to travel to Texas with the President Donald Trump on Wednesday, was said to have tested positive during a pre-screening for the trip, according to Politico.
Gohmert wore a mask during a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General Bill Barr was testifying. But a reporter for The Hill said she spotted Gohmert greeting Barr without a mask prior to the hearing. “Would say from memory, they were within arms length” away from one another, she tweeted.
Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the “hearing” room.
Once out, Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two.
ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.
While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW
Gohmert is on record saying that he does not wear a mask because he is regularly tested for the virus.