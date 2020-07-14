Lt. Gen. Honore’ unloads profanity on Trump over testing claim: ‘Embarrassing for man with the nuclear code’

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore’ (retired) on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump for his claim that testing for the coronavirus has “created” new cases.

“Jesus Christ, will someone maybe @seanhannity explain to #45 stop say ignorant shit like more testing creating more #COVID19 cases,” Honore’ wrote on Twitter. “[T]his is F ing embarrassing for man with the nuclear code saying stupid shit like this. Sad thing we have few #Governors believe the same shit.”

Honore’ was responding to remarks Trump made on Monday after a reporter asked him if COVID-19 was “actually spreading.”

“We test more than anybody by far,” Trump said. “And when you test, you create cases. So, we’ve created cases.”