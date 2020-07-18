Quantcast
Marco Rubio buried after botching tribute to John Lewis with a picture of the wrong Black lawmaker

4 mins ago

Commentary

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted out a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — a universally beloved hero of the civil rights movement, and the last of the still-living “Big Six” civil rights marchers. He posted a picture of himself with what he apparently believed was Lewis and made it his profile picture.

There was just one problem: The congressman Rubio is talking to in the picture he tweeted out isn’t John Lewis. It’s Elijah Cummings, the former Baltimore congressman who chaired the House Oversight Committee and passed away last October.

Rubio quickly deleted the tweet and swapped out his profile picture — but not before being buried in scorn and outrage for his mistake.

