Mary Trump explains how the White House has ‘institutionalized’ the president to protect his fragile ego

In a wide-ranging and frequently humorous interview with Daily Beast editors-at-large Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast, the niece of Donald Trump went into some detail about his upbringing and explained that it would be best for the president — and the country — if he was placed in a “psych ward” to be taken care of.



On the “New Abnormal” podcast, Mary Trump, a psychologist who was a contributor to a paper on schizophrenia among other accomplishments, explained that Donald Trump was chosen by his father Fred to be the “heir apparent” while he was in his teens — and the way he was brought up from that point explains a lot about his actions as president of the United States.

Asked by Jong-Fast about her previous comments about Trump needing to be “institutionalized,” the president’s niece filled in some gaps on how he was brought up.

“It starts in the house,” she began. “When Donald was finally chosen to be the heir apparent when he was probably still in high school, he was protected at every turn by my grandfather from his incompetence, from his total inability to handle money and he never had to fend for himself and never had to admit when he was wrong.”

“And then he was in my grandfather’s company, he was in the Trump Organization that was set up, I think, it was like sort of a sinecure honestly,” she continued. “And it wasn’t just my grandfather, it was all these other entities coming forward — the media, the banks to keep propping him up and protecting him. He’d fail up consistently until the Republican Party started doing the same thing.”

“I imagine the White House to be the kind of place where, a person in his position, has every need attended to, every want attended to 24-hours a day and is never told ‘no’,” she stated. “Good presidents — I mean I don’t consider him the president — but Barack Obama or George W. Bush would seek it out sometimes: give me an honest critique of this. Donald would never do this, and if someone did question him, that person would be fired and humiliated.”

“So he doesn’t have to do anything,” she told the hosts. “I can’t think of any way to be more institutionalized except to be in a psych ward.”

“It’s not out of the question,” co-host Wilson interjected.

“No, she replied. “And, honestly, it would be better for him and better for us.”

You can listen to the whole podcast here, the above segment starts at about minute 17.