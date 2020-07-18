Mary Trump slams ‘deeply damaged’ President Trump in blunt-talking CNN interview
In an extensive interview late Friday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, went after her uncle in no uncertain terms, with the psychologist calling him “a “psychologically deeply damaged man” who will “not get better.”
Mary Trump, whose book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has roiled the White House after selling close to a million copies on the day it was released, got right to the point with host Cuomo, saying the president’s attacks on her didn’t bother her at all and that the president needs psychological help.
“You know who he is at his core when there is no camera around and the people who have been around him in his formative stages. Give some context to me about what that means to you as a clinician,” host Cuomo asked.
“The simplest way I could put it, which may be one of the more effective ways to put it is that Donald is a psychologically deeply damaged man based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents. He is not going to get better, and he is without question going to get worse,” she replied, later elaborating, “I think, you know, a lot of people have diagnosed him and, you know, without knowing him personally but, you know, there is plenty of evidence to support some of those diagnoses. He’s untreated, he’s not interested in being treated, he has no insight, he has no psychological awareness of his situation and, again, one of the most devastating things is that people who claim to care for him aren’t helping him. If they truly cared for him, the last place in the world they would want him to be is in the Oval Office. And yet they do nothing.”
“He’s been this way since he was a teenager at least,” she continued. ” So it’s not as if there is new evidence to support the diagnosis. But again, I think that when you’re looking at somebody’s pathologies, it’s not just how they come across, it’s also how it affects them and their day-to-day functioning. So although, again, that’s also hard to suss out, because he’s, as I say in the book, institutionalized to some degree.”
“He’s protected by the fact that he doesn’t really to need to live in or support himself in the real world,” she added, hammering home the point.
2020 Election
Mary Trump slams ‘deeply damaged’ President Trump in blunt-talking CNN interview
In an extensive interview late Friday night with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, went after her uncle in no uncertain terms, with the psychologist calling him "a “psychologically deeply damaged man” who will "not get better."
Mary Trump, whose book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has roiled the White House after selling close to a million copies on the day it was released, got right to the point with host Cuomo, saying the president's attacks on her didn't bother her at all and that the president needs psychological help.
2020 Election
No rallies, no Death Star: Trump’s campaign is disintegrating before our eyes
Now that was a presidential campaign! Not dozens of rallies, hundreds of rallies! Trump held 187 rallies during the Republican primaries, between June 15, 2015, and June 3, 2016. He held rallies in Costa Mesa, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Vienna, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; Warren, Michigan; Bethpage, New York; and dozens and dozens of other cities and towns.
2020 Election
Conservatives fear Lindsey Graham’s plan to help Trump’s re-election will blow up in his face
According to a report at the Daily Beast, some Republicans, as well as advisors to Donald Trump, are questioning Sen. Lindsey Graham's decision to relitigate the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump administration's connections to Russia so close to the election saying it could come back to haunt both the president and Graham himself.
Last week Graham, who heads up the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated that he was willing to call Mueller back to testify again about his investigation and that has some conservatives nervous.