Mask-wearing was a risk factor for COVID-related discrimination during the early stage of the pandemic: study

Published

1 min ago

on

Asian Americans are more likely than other ethnic groups to have experienced an incident of COVID-related discrimination, which appears to be partially related to wearing face masks, according to new research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine30273-7/fulltext). The study also found evidence that perceived discrimination was linked to greater mental distress during the early stages of the pandemic.“Disease-associated discrimination is nothing new in the history of outbreaks of novel viruses,” said study author Ying Liu, a research scientist at the Dornsife Center for Econo…

Return of Coronavirus Task Force briefings may not feature Birx or Fauci — just Trump: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump intends to restart coronavirus briefings, but they may not include any medical experts.

"President Trump’s announcement Monday that he would resurrect the White House coronavirus task force briefings is the culmination of weeks of debate among his aides about how best to turn around — or explain away — his administration’s failed response to the pandemic," The Washington Post reported Monday. "As the number of infected Americans surges and as Trump’s coronavirus-related approval ratings plummet, the president is pledging to 'get involved' in the daily messaging campaign in a more direct way by returning to the stage where he headlined controversial news conferences in March and April."

Trump threatens to send more DHS agent into ‘Democrat’ cities

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to send more military-garbed law enforcement into US cities to quell anti-racism protests, a move he called necessary security action and critics labelled an election year political stunt.

After the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon last week, Trump said he could do so in other Democrat-led cities.

According to reports, DHS was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago after police there clashed with demonstrators seeking to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus. Separately, 63 people were shot and 12 killed over the weekend in ongoing gun violence, according to local media.

Gretchen Carlson speaks out on Fox anchor accused of rape: ‘We are fierce and being heard’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson was among those chiming in online after Ed Henry was accused of rape -- in a suit also targets Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Carlson won $20 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit against 21st Century Fox. She was portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the 2019 film "Bombshell."

I stand w/ @JenniferEckhart and #CathyAreu 2 immensely brave women who now have their voices heard. I know how hard it is to come forward w/ allegations. We won’t cower in a corner anymore. We are standing up, we are fierce & being heard @LiftOurVoicesUS https://t.co/dSwdftt4nu

