Mask-wearing was a risk factor for COVID-related discrimination during the early stage of the pandemic: study
Asian Americans are more likely than other ethnic groups to have experienced an incident of COVID-related discrimination, which appears to be partially related to wearing face masks, according to new research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine30273-7/fulltext). The study also found evidence that perceived discrimination was linked to greater mental distress during the early stages of the pandemic.“Disease-associated discrimination is nothing new in the history of outbreaks of novel viruses,” said study author Ying Liu, a research scientist at the Dornsife Center for Econo…
