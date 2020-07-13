Quantcast
Connect with us

McEnany claims to not have ‘exact details’ on Roger Stone clemency after federal judge orders review

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday claimed to not have “exact details” President Donald Trump’s order to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.

At a press briefing, McEnany was asked about a federal judge’s demand to see Trump’s order of clemency for Stone because there are questions about how it was crafted.

“I don’t, um, have the exact details on that,” McEnany insisted. “The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice. You had a completely bogus Russia witch hunt that found nothing and in order to justify the waste of taxpayers dollars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Texas is now in play’ says veteran political commentator – he’s not the only one noticing

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Could Texas Democrats swing the Lone Star State from red to blue and help elect Joe Biden president?

Veteran political analyst Taegan Goddard says "Texas is now in play," and suggests the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee currently holds 280 Electoral College votes, with another 133 in the "toss up" column.

There's a new swing state on the consensus electoral map and it's a big one! Texas is now in play. https://t.co/9rGjH0ixEN

Click thru to make your forecast with the interactive map. pic.twitter.com/i3EZZyDEFR

Continue Reading

2020 Election

McEnany claims to not have ‘exact details’ on Roger Stone clemency after federal judge orders review

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday claimed to not have "exact details" President Donald Trump's order to commute Roger Stone's sentence.

At a press briefing, McEnany was asked about a federal judge's demand to see Trump's order of clemency for Stone because there are questions about how it was crafted.

"I don't, um, have the exact details on that," McEnany insisted. "The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice. You had a completely bogus Russia witch hunt that found nothing and in order to justify the waste of taxpayers dollars."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP donors will have second thoughts about backing another Trump after four disastrous years: conservative

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

According to conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin, many Republican donors are not hardcore ideologues and base their giving on specific policies that may benefit them and, with that in mind, may balk at supporting another unknown quantity like Donald Trump who has created nothing less than chaos since becoming president.

The Republican Rubin -- who has become one of the president's most ardent critics -- explained in her Washington Post column that many donors are "transactional donors" making them different from some of the president's more vocal supporters in the press and in office.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image