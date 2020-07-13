McEnany claims to not have ‘exact details’ on Roger Stone clemency after federal judge orders review
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday claimed to not have “exact details” President Donald Trump’s order to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.
At a press briefing, McEnany was asked about a federal judge’s demand to see Trump’s order of clemency for Stone because there are questions about how it was crafted.
“I don’t, um, have the exact details on that,” McEnany insisted. “The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice. You had a completely bogus Russia witch hunt that found nothing and in order to justify the waste of taxpayers dollars.”
‘Texas is now in play’ says veteran political commentator – he’s not the only one noticing
Could Texas Democrats swing the Lone Star State from red to blue and help elect Joe Biden president?
Veteran political analyst Taegan Goddard says "Texas is now in play," and suggests the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee currently holds 280 Electoral College votes, with another 133 in the "toss up" column.
There's a new swing state on the consensus electoral map and it's a big one! Texas is now in play. https://t.co/9rGjH0ixEN
Click thru to make your forecast with the interactive map. pic.twitter.com/i3EZZyDEFR
GOP donors will have second thoughts about backing another Trump after four disastrous years: conservative
According to conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin, many Republican donors are not hardcore ideologues and base their giving on specific policies that may benefit them and, with that in mind, may balk at supporting another unknown quantity like Donald Trump who has created nothing less than chaos since becoming president.
The Republican Rubin -- who has become one of the president's most ardent critics -- explained in her Washington Post column that many donors are "transactional donors" making them different from some of the president's more vocal supporters in the press and in office.