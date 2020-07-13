McEnany claims to not have ‘exact details’ on Roger Stone clemency after federal judge orders review

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday claimed to not have “exact details” President Donald Trump’s order to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.

At a press briefing, McEnany was asked about a federal judge’s demand to see Trump’s order of clemency for Stone because there are questions about how it was crafted.

“I don’t, um, have the exact details on that,” McEnany insisted. “The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice. You had a completely bogus Russia witch hunt that found nothing and in order to justify the waste of taxpayers dollars.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.