Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll passes 40,000 mark
Mexico on Tuesday passed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic as the country, which has the fourth-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, struggles to contain the disease.
A daily technical report recorded a total of 40,400 deaths from the virus, after adding 915 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The first case in Mexico was detected on February 28.
This week President Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed to improve health standards in the nation to help its combat the virus threat.
He pledged to protect those vulnerable to Covid-19, including tackling “diseases caused by hunger and poverty,” launching “a permanent campaign” to promote healthier eating and lifestyles, and treating hypertension, diabetes and obesity as a priority.
“We want to remember those who died from the Covid-19 pandemic, and send a loving, fraternal hug to their relatives, to their friends,” Lopez Obrador said in a video released on social media.
Mexico, with 127 million inhabitants, has the second-highest death toll in Latin America after Brazil, which has 80,000 deaths.
Trump acknowledges coronavirus is going to ‘get worse’ America — as other nations continue to improve
Reeling from polls predicting defeat in November's election, President Donald Trump struck a newly serious tone on the coronavirus crisis Tuesday, acknowledging that a disease he has frequently played down would "get worse."
"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House briefing on the pandemic in almost three months.
"Others are doing less well," the president said. "It will probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better."
The return to presidential coronavirus briefings -- abandoned in late April after Trump drew ridicule for musing on the potential for injecting coronavirus patients with household disinfectant -- was part of a concerted bid to take back control of the message.
Trump to receive his ‘daily’ intelligence briefing on Wednesday — he’s golfed twice since his last one: report
The leader of the free world is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on Wednesday.
In a normal administration, that would not be news, as previous presidents scheduled daily briefings.
But President Donald Trump prefers watching Fox News or One America New Network to learn about the world, meaning this will be his first briefing in six days according to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.
BREAKING "DAILY" INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING NEWS:
The president HAS one scheduled for tomorrow.
It will be his first in 6 days, and just the third one in the first 22 days of July. https://t.co/zgJaQG3YTV
Nurses display 162 pairs of white shoes at the Capitol to symbolize their colleagues killed by COVID-19
A nurses' union placed 164 sets of white shoes outside the US Capitol on Tuesday in a tribute to their colleagues killed by coronavirus, calling on the Senate to pass a huge aid package meant to help fight the pandemic.
Two months ago "my colleagues and I stood in front of the White House surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes, each representing a nurse who had died from COVID," said Stephanie Simms, a Washington-based registered nurse.
"Today we have 164 pairs of shoes. They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die," said Simms, from the over 150,000-strong National Nurses United (NNU), which organized the display at the Capitol.