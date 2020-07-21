Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Cohen’s new book will reveal Trump’s anti-Semitic and ‘virulently racist remarks’ about Obama: Court documents

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Cohen’s new book will claim President Donald Trump made racist comments about Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela.

The revelations were made public in court filings as part of Cohen’s legal battle to be released from federal custody after he was re-arrested July 9, and his lawyers claim the president’s former attorney was sent back to prison in retaliation for his forthcoming tell-all book, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In particular, my book will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors,” Cohen wrote in court documents. “[The memoir] describes the President’s pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race.”

The 53-year-old Cohen was furloughed two months earlier and allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His lawsuit argued that Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated when his probation officers detained him at a federal courthouse and asked him to sign a gag order prohibiting him from talking to reporters or publishing a book while finishing his sentence.

The lawsuit names Attorney General William Barr and Bureau of Prisons officials, and disputed their claims that Cohen was taken back into custody because he refused to wear an ankle monitor.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Donald Trump Jr boasts he turned down a ‘generous book deal’ and self-published to help Republicans

Published

1 min ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Don Trump Jr's new book will once again be purchased in bulk by the Republican National Committee as a fundraising tool -- which is why, he claims, he is self-publishing it.

Trump's oldest son began promoting the book, "Liberal Privilege,” last week when the cover was released containing a typo and, according to the new report, the RNC is buying up copies which will be gifted to donors who contribute at least $75 to the 2020 re-election campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s unpaid security bills are finally catching up with him as Florida sheriff reveals he can’t secure RNC convention

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Republicans have one month to pull off their convention in Florida, where the coronavirus has gotten so bad that some municipalities are starting to talk about shutting down again.

Politico reported Monday that the sheriff of Jacksonville, Florida is in a particularly difficult spot as the convention day approaches. He explained that the "lack of clear plans, adequate funding and enough law enforcement officers" means he can no longer provide security for the event.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Proof Russia meddled in UK elections and Scottish referendum — but new report didn’t tackle Brexit involvement

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed interference in the Brexit vote as it was slow to recognise the existence of the threat, said a long-awaited British parliamentary report released Tuesday.

"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," said Kevan Jones, a member of the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

The report said it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect the 2016 EU referendum from Russian interference, and that British officials should have recognised the Russian threat back in 2014. The authors said there had been no assessment of Russian influence.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image