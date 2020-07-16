Michelle Obama to debut podcast on Spotify
Michelle Obama will debut as a podcaster later this month on Spotify, hosting a show aimed at helping listeners open new and “hard conversations” with their loved ones.
The first episode will drop July 29 and is available exclusively to all Spotify free and premium users.
“For this first season, I’ll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others,” the former first lady wrote on Instagram. “In each episode, we’ll discuss the relationships that make us who we are.”
“What I love about these conversations is that they’re issues we’re all dealing with every day –– and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities.”
“The Michelle Obama Podcast” is the first originating from streaming platform Spotify’s deal with the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground.
Since 2019, Spotify has spent more than $600 million on acquisitions to set itself up in the podcasting market.
The former US first lady married to Barack Obama is among America’s most popular figures.
Her blockbuster memoir “Becoming” made her a publishing sensation, selling more than 11.5 million copies worldwide.
Higher Ground Productions has also been collaborating with Netflix, releasing a documentary based on her book tour as well as the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” which chronicled the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest that was reopened by a Chinese billionaire.
© 2020 AFP
The View’s Meghan McCain turns on Fauci after blaming him for resurgence of COVID-19 — then gets schooled by Whoopi Goldberg
"The View's" Meghan McCain confessed that she has "turned" on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
During Thursday's show, the co-hosts addressed the new InStyle profile on Fauci, who has been barred from appearing on TV. Joy Behar loved the photo because it showed off his Italian heritage and how tough he is.
"I thank god every day that there are some adults left who are looking out for us," she said. "So, I thank Fauci. I thank even Mitt Romney for standing up when every coward in that Republican leadership has said nothing. Radio silence about every sin committed by [Trump]. I thank Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I'm so happy there are a few adults left, and Fauci is one of them, and I want him to speak out more. Let's not -- this is worth repeating: Are you going to trust an ivy league educated epidemiologist like Fauci or somebody who tells you to drink bleach and face the sunlight to kill the virus? I mean, really."
Johnny Depp’s bodyguard admits giving wrong photo to court
Johnny Depp's head of security admitted Thursday he submitted the wrong photo to court to show how the Hollywood star's ex-wife Amber Heard had abused her husband and not the other way around.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing the publisher and executive editor of Britain's The Sun newspaper over a 2018 story calling him a "wife-beater" who had repeatedly attacked the 34-year-old model and actress.
Both sides are trying to cast the other as the villain in a rocky two-year marriage that ended in an ugly 2017 divorce and several expensive lawsuits.
But eight days of hearings in London's High Court have so far shown the couple fighting almost ceaselessly after extravagant parties filled with copious amounts of drugs.
Trump ‘knows he’s losing’ – but can’t entirely fire Brad Parscale because ‘he knows too much’: report
President Trump demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale as new polling shows him losing in five swing states. According to an analysis from Axios, it's a significant development because it signifies that Trump knows that he's losing.
Parscale played a large role in Trump's 2016 win as the architect of his digital strategy. According to Axios' report, there's a reason that Parscale will remain on Team Trump despite his demotion.
"Trump really can't fire Brad: He knows too much, and he built the digital infrastructure the campaign relies on," Axios states.
As Axios points out, Bill Stepien, a Trump loyalist and longtime GOP operative, will be taking Parscale's place. "Stepien worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, then was White House political director before moving to the campaign."