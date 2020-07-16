Michigan man guns down roommate during argument over coronavirus restrictions

A Michigan man allegedly shot and killed his roommate during an argument over coronavirus restrictions.

Patrick Carl Brooks was arraigned Wednesday on one felony count each of open murder and felony firearms for the March 19 killing of 50-year-old Jason Ruff, reported MLive.

Brooks, also 50, is accused of shooting Ruff multiple times during an argument in the Ann Arbor home they shared.

Ruff, who was known for his distinctive glass art, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks told police they had been arguing over restrictions put in place during the early days of the pandemic, and he claimed Ruff lunged at him armed with a crowbar before he opened fire.

He was released from police custody shortly after the shooting and arrested Tuesday after the murder charge was filed.