Middle East mythbusters battle virus ‘infodemic’
Baghdad (AFP) – Browse through Arabic-language social media pages and you could walk away thinking COVID-19 is an American hoax, isn’t deadly and can be swiftly cured with a garlic clove.Arabic pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are brimming with fake news stories on the novel coronavirus, from benign inaccuracies to full-throated conspiracy theories. As authorities work to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, civic platforms across the Middle East are stepping up to combat the Arabic “infodemic” they say is as dangerous as the infection itself.”We correct the news and save lives,” …
Latest Headlines
Russian tech exec sues Steele Dossier author in UK court
London (AFP) - A Russian tech entrepreneur on Monday began a defamation claim against the British author of a controversial report at the heart of 2016 US election meddling allegations first leaked to BuzzFeed.Alexej Gubarev said in documents released in London's High Court that former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele was responsible for the US news site's January 2017 publication of his dossier.Some of its findings were used by special counsel Robert Mueller to conduct his own investigation that found evidence of Russian interference but no collusion with Donald Trump's team.Both Gu... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Proof Russia meddled in UK elections and Scottish referendum — but new report didn’t tackle Brexit involvement
Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed interference in the Brexit vote as it was slow to recognise the existence of the threat, said a long-awaited British parliamentary report released Tuesday.
"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," said Kevan Jones, a member of the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).
The report said it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect the 2016 EU referendum from Russian interference, and that British officials should have recognised the Russian threat back in 2014. The authors said there had been no assessment of Russian influence.
World
Thai premier ‘worried’ as pro-democracy student protests grow
Bangkok (AFP) - Thailand's premier said Tuesday he was "worried" about a burgeoning student movement calling for the dissolution of his government, as pro-democracy protesters plot rallies and other creative displays of dissent across the kingdom.His comments come days after thousands of mostly young, black-clad protesters amassed at Bangkok's Democracy Monument in one of the city's largest shows of defiance in years, shouting vitriolic chants directed at the pro-military establishment.The students displayed an organisational savvy inspired by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, and more th... (more…)