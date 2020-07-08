Mike Pompeo asks Egypt to stop harassing US citizens
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed Egypt’s release of a US citizen but urged the ally to stop harassment of others.
Mohamed Amashah, 24, was freed Monday, nearly 16 months after he was arrested in Cairo’s Tahrir Square for holding up a sign seeking the release of prisoners, according to human rights campaigners.
A dual US-Egyptian citizen who lives in New Jersey, he had gone on a hunger strike this year to protest his conditions.
“We thank Egypt for securing his release and his repatriation,” Pompeo told a news conference.
“But at the same time, we urge Egyptian officials to stop unwarranted harassment of US citizens and their families who remain there,” he said.
Another US citizen, Mustafa Kassem, died in Egyptian custody in January from a hunger strike. He was rounded up on a visit to Cairo in 2013 as part of a sweeping crackdown.
President Donald Trump’s administration has formed close ties with Egypt’s general turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, praising his fight against Islamic militants and his support for a peace treaty with Israel.
In an open letter last week, a group of foreign policy experts urged Pompeo to tell Egypt that cooperation including military aid will be at stake unless the government ends harassment of US citizens along with Egyptian activists and journalists.
These experts pointed to the continued detention of Americans including Khaled Hassan, who was allegedly tortured, and reprisals against the family of a man who brought a suit in a US court.
“As the Trump administration tries to hold Iran and China to account for their reckless and dangerous abuses of human rights, we hope that you will hold Egypt to the same standards,” said the working group on Egypt organized under the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“Continued mass violations of human rights increase the prospect of instability in Egypt and threaten US national security interests,” they wrote.
© 2020 AFP
More than 100 Roger Stone accounts, pages removed from Instagram and Facebook
A network of more than 100 social accounts and pages related to former Trump adviser Roger Stone were removed Wednesday. The under the radar raid reportedly consisted of 54 Facebook accounts, 50 Facebook pages and four accounts on Instagram, a photo-sharing platform owned by Facebook.
Approximately 260,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages and 61,500 people followed one or more of these Instagram accounts. Several of the pages were also linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right group banned from Facebook in 2018.
Breaking Banner
Lady Antebellum changed their name for racial sensitivity — now they’re suing the Black singer who already used their new name
In June, as the national conversation about racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing pushed many groups and organizations to examine the racial connotations of their brands, the country music group Lady Antebellum announced they were changing their name to "Lady A" to remove reference to the slavery period of Southern history.
There was just one problem: an African-American blues singer in Seattle, Anita White, already went by that name. Now, according to Pitchfork, the band is going to court for the right to use the trademark.
Breaking Banner
American Airlines ordered passengers to stop social distancing — because they hadn’t paid for exit seats
On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the flight crew on an American Airlines trip ordered two passengers to stop social distancing and move back to their seats.
The reason? The empty row they moved into cost slightly more.
"On a June 30 flight on American Airlines from Dallas to Newark, Joy Gonzalez, an aviation engineer based in Seattle, found herself seated at a window with two older passengers beside her in the middle and aisle seats," reported Elaine Glusac. "In order to gain more social distance, she and the aisle passenger both moved to seats behind them where two rows were empty. But before takeoff, a flight attendant ordered them back to their assigned seats, telling them they had not paid for those exit row seats, which are more expensive."