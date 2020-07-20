Military and Secret Service need to start making serious plans in case Trump refuses to leave office: Joe Scarborough
Responding to Donald Trump’s comments on Fox News that he might not accept the results of the November election should he lose, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough issued a dark warning that the “brightest minds” in Washington D.C. better start making serious plans on how to seize control of the government should the president balk at stepping down.
During his interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, the president refused to say whether he would accept the will of the voters, which led the frustrated Wallace to demand a “direct answer” which he did not get from the hedging president.
After sharing the clip, Scarborough said Trump’s hint that he may fight leaving should be taken with utmost seriousness.
‘He has proven over the past three and a half years that he’s capable of doing anything and, most importantly. he will do whatever he can get away with,” the MSNBC host began. “That’s why I think people in government, people out of government, the brightest minds in this country have a new task.”
“This is a time when the candidates, both major candidates start talking about transition teams and talking about who’s going to be running operations inside the White House,” he continued. “I think the best and brightest minds in government and out of government now have to start using their imagination, now have to start thinking outside the box, now have to start preparing for something that we haven’t had to prepare for. and that is: how does our government, how does our military, how does the Secret Service, how quickly do the courts respond to a sitting president who is defeated at the ballot box and refuses to leave?”
“If you take the president at his own words from yesterday, ‘doesn’t know not so sure,’ you look at what happened on June 1st in Lafayette Park and look at what’s happening in Portland right now, and this is a president who is pushing the boundaries of his power in ways that few presidents have ever before,” he concluded.
Watch below:
