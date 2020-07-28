Quantcast
Minnesota GOP group under fire for comparing face masks to Nazi persecution of Jews

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Republican Party of Minnesota’s Wabasha County is under fire after an image was posted to its Facebook page suggesting that putting on a face mask is akin to a Jew putting on a Star of David patch in Nazi Germany, KARE11 reports.

“It’s a disgrace to the memory of WWII veterans as well as survivors of the Holocaust and anybody that fought,” the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Steve Hunegs, told CBS Minnesota.

“Just put on the star and quit complaining, it’s not really that hard,” reads the caption on the image, which shows an SS officer speaking to a man with the Jewish star sewn to his jacket. “Just put on the mask and stop complaining.”

The image was first brought to light by Jewish Community Action, prompting Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to post a statement to Twitter claiming the Facebook page was hacked.

“This post was brought to @mngop’s attention today,” she wrote. “Immediately we reached out to the Wabasha board. They believe this was a hack and are removing their FB page immediately. Our party does not support/condone divisive and harmful posts or language of this nature.”

As KARE11 points out, the Republican Party of Wabasha County’s Facebook page now appears to have been deleted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
