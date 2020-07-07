Quantcast
More and more Senate Republicans are backing off attending Trump’s Jacksonville convention

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a growing number of Senate Republicans are bowing out of attending President Donald Trump’s renominating convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the report, the five senators who have so far made clear their plan to skip the convention are Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“For some, like 86-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and 80-year-old Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the decision not to attend underscores broader concerns about holding mass gatherings in the coronavirus era,” said the report. “For others, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the nominating convention for President Trump is politically unsavory.”

The president forced the relocation of the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Gov. Roy Cooper was unwilling to relax COVID-19 safety guidelines to allow a full house at the venue. Florida is now experiencing a giant spike in cases.


If we want Black lives to matter we’ve got to reform prosecutors: former US Attorney

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

It may seem obvious, but to reform the criminal justice system to be less racist it can't only include public safety, it also means prosecutors and district attorneys.

Writing for TIME, former US Attorney Joyce Vance explained that it is prosecutors who decide whether someone is prosecuted for the alleged crime.

"If they refuse, as they should, to accept cases where police conduct falls below constitutional standards, police departments will have to conduct themselves accordingly if they want to see their cases prosecuted," Vance wrote in the editorial Tuesday. "Prosecutors also have a unique ability to redress old wrongs while setting standards for future conduct of investigations by police."

Ilhan Omar claps back at Don Jr for lying about her speech: ‘Maybe someone can offer you free English classes’

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Monday, right-wing Twitter personalities misleadingly paraphrased a speech from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calling to "dismantl[e] the whole system of oppression wherever we may find it," claiming that she was instead calling to dismantle America's "economy and political system" — a phrase she had used earlier in the speech.

One person to pick it up was Donald Trump Jr., who then proceeded to tie Omar to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Does @joebiden agree with his supporter @ilhanmn that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system? 🤔 https://t.co/lxRZftJjNt

WNBA players call for GOP senator to step down as team owner following remarks on Black protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that several WNBA players are calling for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to step down as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

The anger comes after a Fox News interview in which she called an armed protest by Black civil rights demonstrators in Georgia "mob rule" — despite the fact that open carry is lawful in Georgia.

"Former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes tweeted that the 'WNBA MUST do better,' and several current players including Alysha Clark, Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud, and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined in her call," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "Atlanta Dream players have largely remained silent, but Renee Montgomery, who has taken the 2020 season off to focus on social justice issues, said in a tweet, 'The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights. The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms.'"

