Morning Joe ridicules Trump’s cognitive abilities boast with a supercut of him slurring his way through speeches
“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Donald Trump on Friday morning after the president took aim at presumptive presidential campaign opponent Joe Biden in a Twitter boast that read: “He cannot pass the test I ‘aced’. He should give it a try!!!”
After the two hosts finished giggling at the president’s claim, Brzezinski explained what Trump’s test was comprised of.
“He’s still talking about that test. they show a picture of a lion and say what is this? That’s what he’s bragging about?” Scarborough smirked.
“Here’s in the cognitive test that he claimed he aced,” co-host Brzezinski explained. “As the New York Times explained back in 2018, to assess attention and concentration subjects are read a list of five digits and are asked to repeat them in the order they were provided. Other exercises include drawing a clock with the hands pointing to 11, 10 and then identifying a lion, rhino or a camel. A perfect score is 30. A score from 26 to 30 is considered normal.”
“And two years later, he is bragging about being able to identify a lion or a rhino or a camel,” Scarborough re-emphasized.
With Brzezinski reminding viewers about Trump’s claim that he only uses the “best words,” the Morning Joe hosts then shared a supercut of the president bumbling and slurring his way through speeches before his fans.
Watch below:
