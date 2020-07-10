MSNBC panel mocks Trump claim he ‘aced’ cognitive test: ‘Was it tic-tac-toe?’

During a segment on MSNBC this Friday, Nicole Wallace and guests discussed President Trump’s recent claim that doctors who administered him a recent cognitive test were “very surprised” that he “aced” it.
MSNBC contributor John Heilmann sarcastically speculated what the test must have looked like.
“Tic-tac-toe? A Jenga board?” he said.
The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker said that the actual test was part of Trump’s routine physical and it’s designed to detect early signs of cognitive decline. She said that reporting revealed that Trump is constantly bragging to White House staffers about how well he did on the test, and even suggested that his results should be compared with Joe Biden’s.
According to former Obama health policy director Dr. Kavita Patel, the doctors were probably “very surprised” that Trump did well on the test considering his questionable behavior.
Wallace pointed out that Trump’s praise of a cognitive test administered by doctors is in direct contrast to his disparagement of science, and doctors such as Anthony Fauci. Heilmann agreed, saying it’s just another example of Trump’s “pathological” narcissism.
“Everything in the world, if it benefits Trump in some way, is valid,” Heilmann said. “Anything that doesn’t benefit Trump is invalid.”
Watch the full segment below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.