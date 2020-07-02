Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Must really hate yourself’: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wonders how any woman could support Trump

Published

17 mins ago

on

George and Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia has become a political commenter in her own right, taking to social media to unleash her logic on the Washington, D.C. establishment.

After a series of videos from TikTok were discovered from the young Conway, she started her own Twitter account adding to the chorus of voices speaking out against President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“if you’re a woman supporting trump, i feel bad for you. you must really hate yourself. lots of internalized misogyny… yikes,” she typed.

It was similar to an opinion conveyed by former first lady Barbara Bush, who said in 2016 she wasn’t supporting Trump. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush agreed, also casting a ballot for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Must really hate yourself’: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wonders how any woman could support Trump

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

George and Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has become a political commenter in her own right, taking to social media to unleash her logic on the Washington, D.C. establishment.

After a series of videos from TikTok were discovered from the young Conway, she has also started her own Twitter account to add to the chorus of voices speaking out against President Donald Trump.

"if you’re a woman supporting trump, i feel bad for you. you must really hate yourself. lots of internalized misogyny... yikes," she typed.

https://twitter.com/claudiamconwayy/status/1278740263280750594

Continue Reading

2020 Election

An obvious explanation for Trump’s subservience to Putin is staring us in the face

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Although Donald Trump now claims the whole thing is a "hoax" — his favorite term to discredit any story that's true — the president was clearly told by intelligence officials that Russia was paying bounties to Afghan fighters to kill American troops. Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that Trump was briefed and there was a large intra-agency meeting held by the National Security Council. When the White House denied that Trump had ever heard anything about this, sources came up with a date for the briefing: Feb. 27. Further reporting from the Associated Press indicates that Trump was shown an earlier version of this intelligence more than a year ago, and that then-national security adviser John Bolton personally briefed him in March 2019. Financial documents also back up the story, and the name of one Afghan middleman has surfaced.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi says sanctions against Russian intel were stripped from bill because of Trump — even though GOP wanted them

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed in her weekly press briefing that the Russian sanctions bill had sanctions that specifically targeted Russian intelligence, known as the GRU. But those sanctions were stripped out of the bill.

"We passed in a bipartisan way, sanctions on Russia. The administration told us to take out the sanctions against the GRU, the intelligence as well as the defense sectors of Russia. Those should definitely be -- those were there in a bipartisan way. The administration wanted them out. I don't know why," Pelosi said, throwing her arms in the air.

She went on to say that the investigation into the Russian bounty on Americans shouldn't distract from the fact that Russia is trying to interfere with U.S. elections, or that "all roads through this president lead to Putin."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image