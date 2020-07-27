National Guard commander suggests Attorney General Bill Barr lied about gassing protesters for Trump photo op
A National Guard commander who was present when authorities cleared Lafayette Square of protesters last month is expected to contradict Attorney General William Barr’s account of events.
In a statement posted to the House Natural Resources Committee website on Monday, Major Adam DeMarco said that “demonstrators were behaving peacefully” before authorities deployed “excessive use of force” against the protesters.
While Barr is on record insisting that a 7 p.m. curfew was not moved so the president could conduct a photo op at St. John’s Church, DeMarco tells a different story.
According to DeMarco, Park Police issued a warning at 6:20 p.m. that Lafayette Square would be cleared, but the warning was issued 50 yards from the protesters.
“[T]he announcements were barely audible and I saw no indication that the demonstrators were cognizant of the warnings to disperse,” he explained.
Just 10 minutes later, DeMarco said that he began to feel the effects of “tear gas,” which was familiar from his Army training. DeMarco claimed to have found spent “tear gas” canisters on the street.
For their part, Park Police have said that “tear gas” was never used.
By 7:05 p.m., DeMarco saw Trump entering the square, where he held up a Bible and had his picture taken.
“Having served in a combat zone, and understanding how to assess threat environments, at no time did I feel threatened by the protestors or assess them to be violent,” DeMarco concluded. “From my observation, those demonstrators – our fellow American citizens — were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights. Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force.”
In June, Barr said that there was “no correlation” between Trump’s photo op and the decision to move up the curfew.
‘Men hide behind their wives’: DHS chief faces protest at home after agents storm Portland
Neighbors of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf came to his home to protest on Sunday after his agency clashed with demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.
According to writer Julia Rosas, the group of neighbors assembled outside Wolf's home because they oppose the use of force against protesters in Portland.
One woman, who described herself as Wolf's neighbor, complained that powerful men and women often face no consequences for misbehavior.
"We know there are no career consequences for these men and women," she explained. "We know there are no financial consequences for these men and women. We know there are no legal consequences for these men and women. We must make social consequences for these men and women. We must make it uncomfortable for them."
‘You aren’t nobody’: White man refusing to wear mask berates Black security guard
A white man was caught on video refusing to wear a mask and insisting that a Black security guard was "nobody."
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at a convenience store in Illinois, was shared on Twitter on Sunday.
In the video, the would-be customer can be heard arguing with a security guard about wearing a mask. The guard refuses to allow the man to enter the store without a mask.
"Get out of my way," the customer demands. "I'm going to step by you. It's not your building. It's not your store."
"Don't get in my face," the customer warns as he stands inches from the guard. "Back up! Back up!"