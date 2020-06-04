Quantcast
Connect with us

Barr insists ‘no correlation’ between gassing protesters and Trump’s visit to cleared square

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General William Barr insisted there was “no correlation” between protesters being gassed out of Lafayette Park and President Donald Trump’s visit a short time later to a nearby historic church.

The president walked across the cleared park Monday to pose for photos at St. John’s Episcopal Church after the U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops fired chemical irritant and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters, but Barr claimed there was no connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am interested in carrying out the law enforcement functions of the federal government and to protect federal facilities and federal personnel and also to address the rioting that was interfering with the government’s function,” Barr said. “That was what we were doing.”

“I think the president is the head of the executive branch and the chief executive of the nation and should be able to walk outside the White House and walk across the street to the church of presidents,” Barr added. “I don’t necessarily view that as a political act, I think it was entirely appropriate for him to do.”

Later that evening, the White House released a campaign-style ad using footage from the president’s visit to the church, and Barr — who reportedly ordered the park cleared — argued that he was not aware of the planned visit.

“I did not know that he was going to do that until later in the day, after our plans were well underway to move the perimeter,” Barr said. “There was no correlation between our tactical plan of moving the perimeter out by one block and the president going over to the church. The president asked members of his Cabinet to go over there with him. I think it was appropriate for us to go over with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP senator announces he’ll block two Trump nominees until he gets answers on fired watchdogs

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that he would block two Trump administration nominees until the president conveys to him the reasons for firing inspectors general.

Trump, Grassley warned, is "flouting" federal laws protecting inspectors general and requiring the executive branch to submit cause for termination to Congress — and said "All I want is a reason" for why they were fired.

Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Panic in Newport Beach after man pulls gun on protesters

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Police say a man brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach, California, this Wednesday afternoon, and now they're looking for more possible victims, ABC7 reports.

According to witnesses, a shirtless white man with a gun approached a black man and shouted "black lives don't matter." When the man confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then ran away.

"The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled from the area," the police department said in a press release.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pathetic Trump tries to reshoot reality so we won’t know he’s a wimpy ‘Bunker Boy’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Whatever the specifics of what Donald Trump's diagnosis may be, from the moment protesters started to hit the streets to denounce police brutality, one thing was certain: The president's brainworms would direct his energies away from doing anything useful and toward the task of managing his ego, relying on the reality TV tricks he mistakes for the real work of presidenting.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image