Nearly 1 in 4 US teachers at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with coronavirus
About one in four teachers in the U.S. are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if they get infected with the new coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.The foundation, a nonpartisan organization that focuses on national health care issues, looked at a series of factors identified by the Centers of Disease Control which could indicate that a person could be “more likely than others to become severely ill,” when they are exposed to the virus.They include several underlying health conditions — such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseas…
