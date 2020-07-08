New attack featuring Trump’s sexual comments about his daughters spurs #CreepyTrump hashtag trend

President Donald Trump’s comments about women have been bad enough, but when it comes to his comments about his own daughters, it gets even worse.

As a baby, Trump was already thinking about whether his second daughter, Tiffany, would have breasts like her mother. In appearances on “The View” and “The Wendy Williams Show,” Trump talked about how he wishes he could date his first daughter Ivanka and that “sex” is something they have in common.

The bizarre statements add to the strange videos of Trump watching young women dance with his friend Jeffrey Epstein. Ultimately, Epstein was arrested after years of sex with underage children.

In niece Mary Trump’s new book, she describes a moment at Mar-a-Lago when her uncle ogled her.

“I was at Mar-a-Lago. It was an informal dinner. I was in my bathing suit. Uncle Donald came over to me and said, ‘Mary is that you? Wow, you’re stacked,'” Mary Trump recalled.

The ad, which was done by MeidasTouch.com spurred a conversation about the president’s “creep factor” with the hashtag #CreepyTrump becoming No 1 in the United States on Twitter.

Here’s the ad:

📺 NEW VIDEO Retweet if you think Donald Trump is a creep. #CreepyTrump pic.twitter.com/KD2TKTO391 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 8, 2020

You can see the comments from Twitter below:

“I did try & f**k her. She was married. I moved on her like a b**ch. But I couldn’t get there. I just start kissing them. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything—grab them by the pu**y. You can do anything,” said Trump. Barf. #CreepyTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 9, 2020

Being responsible for over 132,000 deaths is pretty creepy to me! @realDonaldTrump #CreepyTrump — Deb Scott (@4dlscott) July 9, 2020

#CreepyTrump treats all women as Sex Objects, even his own daughter . https://t.co/b4KUuhmg32 — Nicki Jack (@NickiJack5) July 9, 2020

“If she wasn’t my daughter, I’d be dating her” is the absolute creepiest thing that we all heard a long time ago. But here we are. Congrats America. Cool. Now back to watching Fuller house for the 10th time https://t.co/FvSGpcFwBh — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 8, 2020

His unnatural attraction to his daughter Ivanka. #CreepyTrump https://t.co/HMMZqo5vui — Frank Joe Kuhel, Jr. (@KuhelJr) July 9, 2020

If only there had been a sign from the beginning Trump was creepy. #CreepyTrump pic.twitter.com/s3hKqhSe6n — Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) July 8, 2020

Trump is the creepiest creep to ever creep. Raise your hand if you agree. #CreepyTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 8, 2020

The real challenge is to name something NOT creepy about @realDonaldTrump…just sayin'. #CreepyTrump — Drumbobo (@yourcoachlogan) July 9, 2020

Good gawwd what a creepy old weirdo he is…#CreepyTrump https://t.co/vcmmVQn10C — Bimmerella🌞🇺🇸 (@bimmerella) July 9, 2020

#CreepyTrump He looks like something out of Tales From The Crypt. But thats not makeup — Driving In Cars With Freuds (@XRobsPunchinBag) July 9, 2020

"What do you think of Lindsay Lohan? There's something there, right? … She's probably deeply troubled, and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women — deeply, deeply troubled — they're always the best in bed?" #CreepyTrump #supercreepytrump — SconnieGirl56 (@Girl56Sconnie) July 9, 2020

"The defendant, @realDonaldTrump, was clearly heard referring to Defendant, Jeffrey E. Epstein, as a 'Jew B*' as he yelled at Defendant Epstein, that clearly, he, Defendant Trump, should be the lucky one to 'pop her cherry'." #CreepyTrump #EnemyOfThePeople @Nerlster @crisimintz pic.twitter.com/u1kG1onnlL — atlas2112 (@atlas2112) July 9, 2020

Any day that ends with a "y" is a good day to revisit this. #CreepyTrump #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace https://t.co/AKXCtQ0ldv — Phoenix Fox (@PhoenixFoxFL) July 9, 2020

Since when does being the President of the United States allow a person to play GOD w ppls lives?! Has this Deadly game of tRump refusing to acknowledge Science not gone on long ENOUGH? How many innocent lives will it cost for someone to END THE MADNESS? #CreepyTrump pic.twitter.com/BuQbefgIvu — MissAneThrope (@AneThrope) July 9, 2020

