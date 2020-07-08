Quantcast
Connect with us

New attack featuring Trump’s sexual comments about his daughters spurs #CreepyTrump hashtag trend

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump’s comments about women have been bad enough, but when it comes to his comments about his own daughters, it gets even worse.

As a baby, Trump was already thinking about whether his second daughter, Tiffany, would have breasts like her mother. In appearances on “The View” and “The Wendy Williams Show,” Trump talked about how he wishes he could date his first daughter Ivanka and that “sex” is something they have in common.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bizarre statements add to the strange videos of Trump watching young women dance with his friend Jeffrey Epstein. Ultimately, Epstein was arrested after years of sex with underage children.

In niece Mary Trump’s new book, she describes a moment at Mar-a-Lago when her uncle ogled her.

“I was at Mar-a-Lago. It was an informal dinner. I was in my bathing suit. Uncle Donald came over to me and said, ‘Mary is that you? Wow, you’re stacked,'” Mary Trump recalled.

The ad, which was done by MeidasTouch.com spurred a conversation about the president’s “creep factor” with the hashtag #CreepyTrump becoming No 1 in the United States on Twitter.

Here’s the ad:

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the comments from Twitter below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘This spells disaster’: Columnist says GOP is heading for a wipeout in the Senate — and beyond

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Henry Olsen said the electoral signs are getting grimmer for the GOP by the day — for their prospects of maintaining control of the Senate, but also of their seats further down the ballot.

"Elections in both the House and Senate are increasingly syncing with broader presidential races," wrote Olsen. "In 2016, every Senate race was won by the same party that won that state in the presidential contest. In 2018, House races largely correlated with Trump’s approval rating, with even the most popular GOP incumbents unable to run more than a few points ahead of the president. Polls for Senate races this year show the same trend, with Republican incumbents’ totals closely matched with Trump’s. This spells disaster for the party."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump statue torched near her Slovenian hometown: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a wooden statue of First Lady Melania Trump carved from a tree outside her hometown in Slovenia last year has been burned to the ground.

"The artist who had commissioned the sculpture, Brad Downey, had the statue removed on July 5," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "Downey, who is American but works out of Berlin, had hoped his statue of the first lady would create dialogue about American politics, given that Melania Trump is an immigrant married to a president who seeks to stem immigration. Though the investigation is still pending, Downey said he hopes to interview the perpetrators for an upcoming exhibition."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

FBI investigating Chinese businessman who bankrolled media company linked to Steve Bannon

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A Wall Street Journal expose revealed that a Chinese businessman is under investigation by the FBI after he used funds to bankroll a media company with ties to a former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

"Federal Bureau of Investigation national security agents in recent months have asked people who know both men for information on Mr. Guo’s activities, including the source of funds of a media company linked to him that hired Mr. Bannon in 2018 as a consultant, the people said," according to the Journal. "As recently as last week, the FBI met with one person familiar with the companies tied to Mr. Guo, the people said. The probe has been underway for more than six months, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn have been involved.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image