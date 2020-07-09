New Hampshire Republicans baffled by Trump rallying in state he probably can’t win
President Donald Trump is fixated on winning two states he narrowly lost in 2016, but other Republicans wish he would focus more on states he has a better chance of winning.
Maine and New Hampshire were once considered pickup opportunities for the president to expand his electoral map in November, but Republicans and Democrats seem to agree those prospects are growing dim, reported The Daily Beast.
“If you asked me six months ago, I think there was a real possibility of people who didn’t like Trump, but may have voted for him anyway because the economy was so good,” said political scientist Dante Scala, of the University of New Hampshire, said. “Now that chunk of voters is a real danger for him.”
Trump will appear at a rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a state that started a series of surprising primary that propelled him to the GOP nomination.
“Why is he physically coming here?” said Fergus Cullen, a former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. “I’m thinking that it is a little bit more about nostalgia. They have to feed his ego. He’s had this fixation about New Hampshire. He can’t accept that maybe he just plain lost.”
“He won the New Hampshire primary and that was his first political win,” Cullen added. “A man never forgets his first time.”
Trump lost New Hampshire by less than half a percentage point in the general election, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has likely wiped out his chances to gain a pickup there.
“Having lived 2016 up close, people wanted a disruptor, and I don’t blame them,” said a top GOP strategist. “But when it comes down to the economy tanking as well as corona, that kind of tips the balance. People are exhausted. There is a sense of ‘enough.’”
2020 Election
Young people really don’t like Donald Trump — and that spells big trouble for the future of the GOP
Pew Research published a national poll this week that showed Biden with a ten point lead over Trump, much as we’ve seen from other polls. But when they broke the responses down by age, the most startling result was that with 18-29 year-olds, Biden’s lead is 40 points (68-28). That might not be surprising. But here is a comparison to previous Democratic candidates.
Pew also found that for Biden supporters, 67 percent said that their choice is more about opposition to Trump. I’m sure that is probably true for the subset of voters under 30 years of age. In other words, young people really don’t like Donald Trump.
2020 Election
GOP advisers beg Trump to focus on real issues instead of racist conspiracies as voters keep falling away
President Donald Trump's campaign team have been trying to steer him away from the culture war battles that keep him in the spotlight, but increasingly push voters away.
Some top aides have advised him to lay out plans for reviving the economy, while Karl Rove and other informal advisers have urged him to announce a second term agenda focused on immigration, trade and energy, and chief of staff Mark Meadows has pushed him to appeal to white suburban women with a law-and-order message, reported Politico.
2020 Election
How Republicans are using technology to deny your right to vote
How do you win an election? You could gain a majority of votes. Or you can cheat—as Republicans have been doing in force since 2010—with gerrymandering and other forms of suppression across the country so the minority party can gain and hold power even as its numbers shrink.
Now those who would discourage or disable unwanted ballots have a new potential tool: voting machines. If there aren’t enough working machines to enable people to cast their ballots, you blunt their will.