New Lincoln Project ad tells voters to remember the Republicans who enabled Trump’s ‘circus of incompetence’

In their latest ad, the anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project targeted not the president, but Senate Republicans who have sat by and enabled him.

“Some day soon, the time of Trump will pass,” said the narrator. “This circus of incompetence, corruption, and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump’s Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he has done. They’ll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes. Ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice, and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump,” continued the ad. “Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump. Every time. Learn their names. Remember their actions. And never, ever trust them again.”

The ad flashed pictures of several key lawmakers up for re-election in November, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Watch below: