Quantcast
Connect with us

New York couple point guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their house

Published

44 mins ago

on

A New York couple pointed guns at protesters marching past their house during a Black Lives Matter rally, and activists want them to be charged.

Protesters were nearing the end of their parade route when a white man came out of his home shouting obscenities in an apparent attempt to incite the group, and then yelled to his wife to get his gun, reported WNYT-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson, who took part in the march, said the woman came back outside and started waving the gun around.

State police were already at the scene to watch over the demonstration, and Johnson said troopers followed the woman into her home and returned with a gun.

The man and woman were placed inside a patrol car, but Johnson wondered why they weren’t handcuffed.

Johnson asked an officer why the couple wasn’t being charged, but he said the officer refused to answer and did not say whether the gun was illegal.

Some activists have pressed charges against the couple, whose names have no been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had several, several protesters who pressed charges for the menacing that they went through,” said activist Lukee Forbes. “We also had several videos and pictures delivered to the police officers, and yet they tell us that they’re still doing an investigation.”

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.

"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem’: Lindsey Graham defends top scientist after White House smears

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week defended the federal government's top infectious disease expert after President Donald Trump and the White House put out statements defaming him.

At a press event on Tuesday, Graham was asked about the attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Republican senator praised Fauci as "one of the smartest people I know."

"Has he been right all the time? No," Graham said. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things to get us where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cop shoots and kills man who stabbed an elderly store customer for asking him to wear a mask

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

A Michigan man has been shot and killed by an Eaton County deputy on Tuesday after he stabbed an elderly man who confronted him in a store for not wearing a mask, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, was confronted by a 77-year-old male customer for not wearing a mask inside the store. The argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Ruis stabbed the man and then fled on foot. The victim, whose name has not been released, is reportedly in stable condition.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image