New York partygoers will face subpoenas if they won’t talk to contact tracers about gathering where 8 caught COVID-19

Partygoers who are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers could face a subpoena after eight people were sickened at a large New York gathering.

Health workers have been trying to speak with some of those who tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a party last month in Rockland County, reported NBC News.

“Many do not answer their cellphones and do not call back,” said county health commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “My staff has been told that a person does not wish to, or have to, speak to my disease investigators.”

Official have threatened to issue subpoenas to the uncooperative partygoers, who would then face possible fines up to $2,000 a day if they refuse to speak with health investigators.

“I am not going to stand idly by as you risk the health of this county,” said county executive Ed Day, who denounced their “ignorance, stupidity or obstinance.”

The party’s host had COVID-19 symptoms, and eight individuals who attended have tested positive.

Officials in Rockland County, which has seen more than 13,600 cases and 668 deaths, used a similar tactic to force residents to comply with contact tracing last year during a measles outbreak.