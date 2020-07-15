‘No silver lining, no encouraging trend for the president’: Pollster explains how Joe Biden is beating Trump by 15 points

A polling analyst for the highly-regarded Quinnipiac Poll explained how former Vice President Joe Biden is beating President Donald Trump in the latest survey by a whopping 15 points.

“Independents are a key factor behind Biden’s widening lead as they now back him 51 – 34 percent, while in June, independents were split with 43 percent for Biden and 40 percent for Trump,” Quinnipiac reports. “There is also some movement among Republicans as they back Trump 84 – 9 percent, compared to 92 – 7 percent in June. Democrats go to Biden 91 – 5 percent, little changed from 93 – 4 percent in June. ”

In the latest Q poll Biden is beating Trump 52 – 37 percent – practically doubling his lead to 15 points from just one month ago. In June Biden led Trump 49 – 41 percent, an 8-point spread.

“Yes, there’s still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Quinnipiac adds that Trump has now lost what was his one remaining advantage over Biden.

“President Trump’s approval rating on the economy is underwater,” with voters trusting Biden on the economy 53 percent to 44 percent.

“Today’s numbers are his worst net score on the economy since August of 2017.”

This Q poll was conducted from July 9 – 13 among 1,273 self-identified registered voters.