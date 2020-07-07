Quantcast
Connect with us

Noam Chomsky explains why the ‘neoliberal doctrine’ has intensified the deadly effects of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Neoliberalism has been blamed for a variety of problems in the world, from rising income inequality to the lingering effects of the Great Recession. And according to left-wing author/professor Noam Chomsky, neoliberalism has also made the coronavirus pandemic deadlier than it had to be.

In an interview with journalist Elena Matsiori for the English-language edition of the Greek daily Kathimerini, Chomsky laid out some reasons why he believes neoliberal economics have worsened the effects of COVID-19 — which, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers in Baltimore, had killed more than 539,000 people worldwide as of Tuesday morning, July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pandemic is a vivid illustration of the great damage that the neoliberal era has done to the large majority of the population,” the 91-year-old Chomsky told Kathimerini. “We should, however, have no illusions about belief in markets or homo economicus. The core principle of neoliberalism is to shift decisions from governments, which are, to some extent, subject to public influence, to private tyrannies that are completely unaccountable to the public — and according to neoliberal doctrine, must be devoted solely to self-enrichment.”

Chomsky added, “It is not profitable to prepare for future catastrophes. That leaves government, which is, in fact, responsible for the basic work in developing most vaccines and drugs. But that is blocked by neoliberal doctrine.”

Chomsky explained that the SARS epidemic was a warning sign that should have been heeded 17 years ago.

“In 2003, after the SARS epidemic was contained, scientists warned that another coronavirus epidemic was likely and outlined ways to prepare for it,” Chomsky recalled. “But knowledge is not enough. Someone has to act on it.”

During the interview with Kathimerini, Chomsky also discussed the state of the European Union and the rise of far-right authoritarians such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The future of the EU is very much at risk in many ways,” Chomsky told Kathimerini. “The EU itself is founded on the principle of undermining of democracy, with basic decisions shifted to the unelected Troika. But the flaws go well beyond, as the pandemic reveals.”

Another problem that neoliberalism is aggravating, according to Chomsky, is climate change — which, he emphasized, is even more dangerous than COVID-19.

“There will be recovery from the pandemic, at terrible cost,” Chomsky told Kathimerini. “There will be no recovery from the melting of the polar ice caps and the heating of the world that may lead to much of it becoming literally uninhabitable even before the end of this century, all with consequences that are unimaginable. As in the case of the pandemic, here too, the logic of capitalism is at work. And here too, its threat to the survival of humanity is sharply intensified by malignant elements at the center of global power.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump supporters lose it as their grievance-spouting Mad King spirals down the drain

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Normally, I wouldn't be at all concerned about a professional tabloid weirdo like Kanye West running for president. Today, however, I'm actually quite concerned, and not because I think Kanye is likely to win or even fumble his way onto enough ballots to make a dent. He won't. For now.

This article was originally published at Salon

The problem with Kanye or other political hobbyists running for president is that it further erodes the already threadbare integrity of our presidential politics, making it increasingly acceptable for other famous-for-being-famous nincompoops to run, and perhaps win. The last four years have illustrated how profoundly dangerous that can be.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci contradicts Trump’s boasts about lower COVID death rate — and calls it a ‘false narrative’

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Even as documented cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks, President Donald Trump has so far taken comfort from the fact that the number of deaths related to the disease have so far not surged with it.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, for example, Trump falsely claimed that "we have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World," while also attacking the news media for not reporting on the declining average number of daily deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is now warning that no one should take comfort from the surge in coronavirus cases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ability to ‘create distractions’ is ‘right out of’ the ‘authoritarian playbook’: Former CIA director

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

When former CIA Director John O. Brennan appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Monday night, July 6, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him some very provocative questions: does Brennan see any similarity between the “propaganda style” of the Trump White House and some of the “authoritarian regimes” he has “studied around the world” — and does the Trump White House try to create “distractions” in a manner typical of such regimes? Brennan, without hesitation, responded that the parallels are impossible to miss.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image