‘On the golf course — I gotta go’: Republicans wimp out after being confronted with Trump’s call to delay elections

After President Donald Tweeted that he wanted to put off the election, it became clear that not only was it not going to happen, but even Republican officials were against the idea. At least, some of them were, others were far too busy to speak out against the unconstitutional plot.

Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator and CNN pundit, was among those who couldn’t be bothered.

“I’m on the golf course. I gotta go,” he told the New York Times.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who is in a difficult reelection bid, also couldn’t take a moment to indicate whether she supports stopping the election.

“Not answering any questions,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told me this morning about Trump’s call to delay the election: “I don’t think that’s a particularly good idea.” He declined further comment. “Not answering any questions,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, who is in a tough race, when I asked about Trump’s tweet. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 30, 2020

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), as well as Rep. Michael Whatley (R-AL), all agreed it was a bad idea. Rubio specifically said he wished that Trump hadn’t said it.

“The election is going to be held in November. Absentee ballots in North Carolina are strongly encouraged, as has the president encouraged them,” said Tillis.

Sen. Ted Cruz said: “Election fraud is a serious problem we need to stop it and fight it, but no the election should not be delayed.” Sen. Marco Rubio said of Trump tweet: “I wish he hadn’t said that, but it’s not going to change: We are going to have an election in Novembe” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 30, 2020

"The election is going to be held in November. Absentee ballots in North Carolina are strongly encouraged, as has the president encouraged them." Asked if he thought mail-in voting was safe, Tillis said: "Talk to my staff."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agreed it’s not happening.

#BREAKING: @senatemajldr just told me over the phone that the election date is set in stone. He cited past crises taking place during an election. An exclusive interview with the Majority Leader tonight at 5 and 6 on @wnkytv @NBCNews @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/MwZnYHd9Rh — Max Winitz (@MaxWinitz) July 30, 2020

Rep. Kelli Ward (R-AZ) wasn’t informed because she was in the Fox New bubble: “I haven’t seen anything because I was on ‘Fox and Friends.'”

Rep. Andrew Hitt (R-WI) refused to speak on the record: “I haven’t seen it. I would be happy to talk off the record.”

Rep. Terry Lathan (R-AL) gave Trump a pass on the statement, claiming it was just a suggestion, not a demand. “The president was asking a question on this topic, not making a statement.”

More will likely follow, proudly proclaiming to the world that they have somewhere else to be and can’t possibly comment.