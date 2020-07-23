‘One of his great accomplishments’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks Trump boasts about passing dementia test

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked President Donald Trump for again boasting that he passed a cognitive test.
The president told Fox News medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel that he got “extra credit” on the test, which screens for early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, by correctly listing five words in a row.
“This is obviously not the top news story of the day,” Scarborough said, laughing. “We’ll get to the top news story. But my mom has dementia, she would take this kind of test. It certainly has its importances, but Donald Trump goes back and brags about how he can say five words in a row, and he talks about how tough the final questions on this test are, [that] it starts easy but then it gets tough after you have to say what an elephant is.”
“You go down, and at the end of the test which he says is so difficult,” Scarborough added, “he wants — what’s the day? What month are we in? What year are we in? What place are you in? What city are you in? And then, subtract seven from 100. I mean, it just is — you know, what do banana and orange have in common? What are they? Again, he spent how long — we’ll get to our top story in a second here — but we didn’t talk about this before, but he keeps obsessing over taking a test that is given to Alzheimer’s patients. It is a bizarre, bizarre thing.”
Co-host Willie Geist joked that it was a “weird flex,” and Scarborough agreed.
“Maybe this is what he considers to be one of his great accomplishments over the past four years,” Scarborough added.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for trotting out a new "racist theory" to explain the recent surge in coronavirus cases -- especially in states run by Republican governors.
The president pushed for states to reopen their economies back in the spring, and GOP governors in Florida and Georgia were among the earliest and most aggressive, but Trump on Wednesday blamed the explosion of new cases there on Mexico and Black Lives Matter protests.
"He has a new theory of the case, at least, and it is a racist theory that the coronavirus spikes that are being caused because people blindly following his lead have been contemptuous of wearing masks, social distancing, of stay-at-home orders has caused the spread in their states," the "Morning Joe" host said. "But he's blaming black and brown people, blaming Black Lives Matter protests, when it's interesting that New York City, the epicenter of the protests, the lowest [case totals] since March 18."
This year, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed defamation lawsuits against three of the country’s most prominent news outlets: The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN. Then it filed another suit against a somewhat lower-profile news organization: northern Wisconsin’s WJFW-TV, which serves the 134th-largest market in the country.
The Trump campaign sued the station over what it claims is a false and defamatory ad WJFW aired that showed Trump downplaying the threat of the coronavirus as a line tracking new COVID-19 infections ticks up and up on the screen.
Dozens of stations ran the ad. But the Trump campaign chose to sue just NBC-affiliate WJFW, which is owned by a relatively small company that only has two other local TV stations, both in Bangor, Maine. The campaign did not initially sue the political organization that produced the ad. That group later joined the case as a defendant.
Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.
During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president's poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.
When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.