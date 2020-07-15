‘One-term president’: The View’s Meghan McCain calls on Trump to ‘wrap it up’ and quit campaign

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain called on President Donald Trump to drop out of the 2020 race if he can’t put forward a coherent campaign message.
The conservative McCain was repelled by the Trump’s highly politicized speech from the Rose Garden, and for downplaying police violence against Black Americans during a sit-down interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It’s a huge frustration for, you know, I think any student of politics, is that he has a lot of opportunities here that he could be using, but he just can’t not stop himself from making these stupid, undisciplined comments that become hot topics on shows like this,” McCain said, “and I’m at the point where, if he and his team just can’t in any way bring out any kind of cohesive message, maybe you should just wrap it up, because there’s some interesting things to say about China right now and talking about white people getting shot right now is not only tone deaf, but I just don’t understand.”
“Any other Republican candidate would have done this very well, but we have someone who can’t even discipline themselves in three seconds, and then it’s just frustrating to watch,” she added. “It’s why electing a complete outsider with no political experience in this swamp will probably end up making him a one-term president.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
President Donald Trump has been adamant that schools reopen in the fall, although he has given little to no guidance for how to do so in a way that won't lead to further eruptions of the novel coronavirus.
As evidence, the publication cited several national polls that show opposition to Trump's plans.
"A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll released on Wednesday found that 53% of voters oppose 'fully reopening' daycares and K-12 schools, 50% oppose a full reopening of colleges and universities, and 65% oppose Trump's threats to pull federal funding from schools that don't re-open," Business Insider writes.
When health experts warn about the possibility of the United States suffering a “double whammy” with coronavirus, they are likely referring to two COVID-19 waves: the first wave (which has recently taken a turn for the worse in many Sun Belt states) followed by a possible second wave later this year in the fall and the winter. That’s how the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919 behaved: it was brutal during the spring but even more brutal when a second wave killed millions in the fall and the winter. But in a July 15 article for The Atlantic, journalist Ed Yong describes a different type of double whammy scenario: one in which the U.S. continues to be battered by COVID-19 while a separate coronavirus emerges and inflicts widespread misery.