‘One-term president’: The View’s Meghan McCain calls on Trump to ‘wrap it up’ and quit campaign

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain called on President Donald Trump to drop out of the 2020 race if he can’t put forward a coherent campaign message.

The conservative McCain was repelled by the Trump’s highly politicized speech from the Rose Garden, and for downplaying police violence against Black Americans during a sit-down interview.

“It’s a huge frustration for, you know, I think any student of politics, is that he has a lot of opportunities here that he could be using, but he just can’t not stop himself from making these stupid, undisciplined comments that become hot topics on shows like this,” McCain said, “and I’m at the point where, if he and his team just can’t in any way bring out any kind of cohesive message, maybe you should just wrap it up, because there’s some interesting things to say about China right now and talking about white people getting shot right now is not only tone deaf, but I just don’t understand.”

“Any other Republican candidate would have done this very well, but we have someone who can’t even discipline themselves in three seconds, and then it’s just frustrating to watch,” she added. “It’s why electing a complete outsider with no political experience in this swamp will probably end up making him a one-term president.”