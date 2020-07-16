Oregon governor accuses Trump of causing violence in the streets of Portland — as a 2020 reelection ploy
As acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf arrived in Portland to oversee DHS agents accused of misconduct against protesters, the state’s governor blasted President Donald Trump.
“This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety. The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government,” Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) posted on Twitter.
“I told Acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets. His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes. He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way,” she warned.
“This, coming from the same President who used tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters in Washington, DC to engineer a photo opportunity. Trump is looking for a confrontation in Oregon in the hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa,” she warned.
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 16, 2020
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 16, 2020


— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 16, 2020
