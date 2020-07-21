Pediatrician shames ‘irresponsible’ GOP governor who said school kids will ‘get over’ having COVID-19

Appearing on CNN, Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez said it would be foolish to downplay the potential risks of COVID-19 spreading through schools, even as she acknowledged that it poses less of a threat to children than to adults.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We know that kids are not as likely to be symptomatic, they’re not as likely to get hospitalized,” she said. “The rate currently is about 3 percent, and the rate of dying for children with coronavirus is less than 1 percent. But as the number of kids who get COVID-19 goes up… the number of children who die from COVID-19 goes up, even if as a whole it’s a small percentage.”
She then shamed Parson for not being honest about the risk children face from the disease.
“I’d like to say to the governor, it is frankly misleading, it is also irresponsible and it is not fair,” she said. “Children deserve better than this. We need to be planning, and every child is a child too many who has to be hospitalized or dies with this virus.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
By now, it's relatively easy to forecast Donald Trump's tyrannical moves. There are no advanced Frank Underwood-style chess gambits in play here. It's barely Candyland, despite the fascistic goals involved. Trump is, on top of it all, a simple-minded, easily predictable Golgothan who telegraphs every move of self-preservation. Sometimes it can be reassuring to have a sense of where he's going with his repetitious blurts. At other times it leaves us with this perpetual sense of instability, knowing what might be lurking around the corner. The November election fits horrifyingly into the latter category.
CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who had previously worked at Fox News before switching networks, had some very unkind words for her former employer regarding the shocking sexual assault allegations leveled against recently fired Fox contributor Ed Henry.
In a lawsuit filed on Monday, former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired by the network three weeks ago, "preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists."