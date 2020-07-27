People are thankful that Trump is staying far away from John Lewis’ funeral: ‘No one wants you there’

Most presidents would be welcomed to a non-partisan funeral celebrating the life of a civil rights icon. Trump has proclaimed that he isn’t going to Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) funeral.

BREAKING: Asked if he planned to pay his respects to late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, Pres. Trump says, “No, I won’t be going. No.” https://t.co/ri9eENlkAQ pic.twitter.com/JjGiPgHeju — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2020

It was a comment that didn’t surprise most as Trump isn’t exactly known for being a supporter of the late congressman. Nor is the president a fan of any protesters demanding equality, regardless of the group that asks for it.

See the comments about Trump below:

Trump didn’t respect @repjohnlewis in life, and no one wants his or Melania’s crocodile tears now. https://t.co/VawF8P8hzt — edgery Wear Your Damn Mask (@edgery) July 27, 2020

Donald Trump will not direct White House and executive departments/agencies to honor John Lewis during remembrance ceremony today. He is incapable of rising to the moment. — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) July 27, 2020

Just a reminder that President Trump has denigrated John Lewis, Elijah Cummings and John McCain but praised white nationalists, confederate leaders, and dictators like Kim Jong-un and Putin. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. — An Ethical Donald (@donaldonethics) July 20, 2020

It's good that Trump won't be attending services for John Lewis. Donald Trump isn't fit to lick John Lewis's boots. He has no place honoring a national hero. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 25, 2020

Trump is not attending the funeral of John Lewis. Trump doesn't have the desire to attend nor is he welcome there. This is who we currently have occupying the office of the Presidency. The American People should let that sink into their minds and hearts. 😢 — Jay 🌊🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🗽🥁 #WarrenDemocrat #Biden2020 (@FerrazzanoJay) July 27, 2020

Normally, a normal president would attend.. But its best if Trump just stays away.. The day would become about him instead of focusing on John Lewis.. — Danny Boy (@DannyShiffer) July 27, 2020

Thank goodness. Trump should always avoid the funeral services of honorable men like John Lewis because his presence there would only be a distraction. He's a divisive and cruel man. He has no business attending the services of a man as great as John Lewis. Absolutely none. — Dawn K. (@JulyJane) July 27, 2020

John Lewis despised Trump. He refused to attend his inauguration. For Trump to stay away is a good thing. Just my opinion. Trump doesn't know it but he's doing us a favor. He has no feelings and no sense of respect for anyone but his own spawn. — Karin Charmley.#GOJOE/2020🇺🇸 Biden Strong (@TazKHC) July 27, 2020

The best thing Trump could do today to honor John Lewis IS to stay tf away. — What Now?!? (@broadeyeview) July 27, 2020

Among Trump’s many deficiencies, he utterly lacks class and grace https://t.co/bk8CDrzxMB — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 27, 2020

They already had too many pathetic hypocrites present—McConnell, McCarthy, Ernst, even Grassley who couldn't stay awake for 10 minutes. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/dqu52DsgeN — Cheryl Burke (@CherylB50131515) July 27, 2020

Some one told trump. John Lewis is black. https://t.co/o9I3JLXsEW — Dump Trump 2020 (@luv2pleaz1) July 27, 2020

Just as well. If @realDonaldTrump had visited, it would be so disingenuous that afterward he would have called it #FakeNews #JohnLewis RIP. — Harry Flaxseed (@hflax1) July 27, 2020

That’s OK. John Lewis always said that Donald Trump is not a legitimate president. He doesn’t even want that spiteful little man at his funeral. — 🌻Sandi Latham (@Sandi_Latham) July 27, 2020

Just so we are all clear on this: Barack Obama will lie in state in the US Capitol. Donald Trump will not. #johnlewis #hero — Kelly D. Allen (@SEATheatreGrrl) July 27, 2020

With so many civil rights activists in one room, I'm shocked Trump hasn't called for the rotunda to be teargassed by the park police. https://t.co/Fjmq39tdff — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) July 27, 2020

Trump is not worthy of being in that room wherw John Lewis lies — susan driggars (@suzi2u2) July 27, 2020

Even in death John Lewis's words have more dignity than Donald Trump will ever have in life. — june1970 (@StuStuStudio70) July 27, 2020

Can someone please explain to me how President Trump cannot be at this beautiful ceremony from a man who loved his country in spite of so much that was put in his path to test his faith.

John Lewis was truly a graceful man who should be honored by the President. Disgusted by DJT — Sean Fralick (@SeanFralick1) July 27, 2020

John Lewis embodies everything Trump will never be or could imagine being. Paying tribute to him is simply a sign of respect, but Trump once again choses racist and indignant behavior over grace and humility. Trump will never know what courage is. RIP to a true freedom fighter. https://t.co/F8JFCRykgn — Person.Woman.Man.Camera.TV (@thebigfade) July 27, 2020

To see McConnell have the privilege of giving opening remarks at @repjohnlewis ceremony at the Capitol makes me sick considering the racism he has allowed under @realDonaldTrump #dumptheGOP — ljnb 🌊🦀🐠 (@lbevirt) July 27, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi yielding the floor one last time to @repjohnlewis was truly beautiful. I loved hearing his voice fill up that rotunda. — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) July 27, 2020

The McCain family didn't want him. The Bush family didn't want him. The royal family didn't want him. Hell, the Eagles and Golden State Warriors didn't even want him. Will he pay his respects to John Lewis in the U.S. Capitol? Nope!https://t.co/MpjJeJMq1e — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 27, 2020

Yeah, well. https://t.co/HmYkFkXsNF — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) July 27, 2020

JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump is liked by no one so he will not go to honor John Lewis. https://t.co/jETuKEbVFP — Skyleigh #BlackLivesMatter Day [email protected]🏠 (@Sky_Lee_1) July 27, 2020