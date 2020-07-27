Quantcast
Connect with us

People are thankful that Trump is staying far away from John Lewis’ funeral: ‘No one wants you there’

Published

43 mins ago

on

Most presidents would be welcomed to a non-partisan funeral celebrating the life of a civil rights icon. Trump has proclaimed that he isn’t going to Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a comment that didn’t surprise most as Trump isn’t exactly known for being a supporter of the late congressman. Nor is the president a fan of any protesters demanding equality, regardless of the group that asks for it.

See the comments about Trump below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s dream of an RNC ‘dystopian circus’ is over: op-ed

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Writing for The Week this Monday, Matthew Walther says he's baffled by President Trump's decision to cancel the Republican National Convention scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida, considering that it would have been the dystopian nightmare Trump dreams of.

Despite the logistical challenges of holding a convention in a state gripped by an ongoing pandemic, Trump would have loved the spectacle, Walther contends.

"Especially if, as virtually everyone expected, there were going to be protests and counter-protests, antifa teenagers dressed in parodies of Spanish Civil War militia costumes duking it out with equally stupid-looking Reddit fascists, riots, fires, looting, constant sirens," Walther writes. "It would have been his chance to make the pitch he is convinced the American people want to hear about 'law and order.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rich selfish white people’: Outrage after Goldman Sachs CEO is caught DJing at crowded show in the Hamptons

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Although the United States is still coping with a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 147,000 of its residents, the Chainsmokers headlined a crowded drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons on Saturday that, according to Bloomberg News, was attended by “a couple of thousand people.” And the deejay at the high-end event (where some paid up to $25,000 for a parking spot) was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP slammed for ‘absolutely unacceptable’ plan to slash unemployment benefits amid America’s COVID-19 crisis

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Progressives are rejecting out of hand a proposal by Senate Republicans to temporarily slash the weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 until states develop the capacity to implement a more complex system that would pay laid-off workers 70% of what they earned prior to losing their jobs.

Bloomberg reported Monday that the Senate GOP plan, which was approved by the Trump White House, will call for a two-month transition to the new unemployment system and provide states with an option to apply for a waiver for up to two additional months. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to officially unveil the plan later Monday as part of the GOP's coronavirus stimulus package.

Continue Reading
 
 