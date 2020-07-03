‘Peter Navarro is a lunatic’: Trump advisor roasted for ‘insane’ MSNBC interview

White House advisor Peter Navarro was roasted on Friday after a bizarre interview on MSNBC where he pushed multiple conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic while attempting to deflect blame from the president.

Navarro serves as the director of trade and manufacturing policy and the National Defense Production Act policy coordinator.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Navarro’s interview with Ali Velshi:

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy. CRAP. This guy is the WH Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy as well as Assistant to the President, and here he is either blatantly and brazenly lying, or just spewing bat-guano brain-melty conspiracy garbage that's already been thoroughly disproven. https://t.co/9pUU5tzrBa — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) July 3, 2020

Unreal. White House Economic Adviser Peter Navarro just spread a conspiracy theory on @MSNBC asserting that China spawned coronavirus in a lab and then deliberately sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals to Europe and America to spread the virus. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 3, 2020

Pure, loony conspiracy theorizing. Remember: Navarro got his job because Trump tasked Jared to find a trade adviser during the ‘16 campaign – and Jared, who didn’t know anything about trade, searched around Amazon until he stumbled on a Navarro book. https://t.co/LiFQJQAe6a — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert the men in the white uniforms with the butterfly nets. What level of madness is this? I tell you, my friends, this is "fluoridation is the most monstrously conceived and dangerous Communist plot we have ever had to face" level madness. The White House is full of lunatics. https://t.co/3llP5XFaPM — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Navarro does not belong on the airwaves. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Navarro: "The Chinese Communist Party … spawned the virus, they hid virus, they sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationalists over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew.” Velshi: "What are you talking about?"https://t.co/XEfQl4FqUg — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro was just being interviewed on MSNBC. He was speaking CRAZY conspiracy theories. It was NUTS. Ali Velchi was about to bust a blood vessel. He said Chinese intentionally spread the virus to Europe & US.He said the drug hydrochloriquine saves lives. It was just insane. — Alex (@aroseblush) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Navarro was just on MSNBC, sounding drunk and spreading conspiracy theories. Bad enough that we're forced to listen to Trump, send the rest of them back to Fox News, the network where they admit you can't expect truth. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro is a lunatic! He is literally accusing China of creating the virus & then “spawned” the virus outside of China?! Thank you @AliVelshi for letting him continue It’s time to have him checked for mental issues#Coronavirus — Brian Germann (@BriansNewHeart) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Navarro is a piece of sith. I meant to spell it like that. Fuck this guy and the ENTIRE @realDonaldTrump administration. He lies like his boss. https://t.co/Qv4A2Qblqm — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 3, 2020

I though he sounded intoxicated, but it could be just that what he said so bizarre, I have difficulty accepting that he was sober when he said it. ***

WATCH: Trump advisor trashes Dr. Fauci — while pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories – https://t.co/gv2O2aKr74 — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OMG Peter Navarro sounds like a fool. AT WHAT POINT does this Administration STOP BLAMING CHINA and start to take some responsibility for THEIR INCOMPETENCE? China is NOT here telling people that they don’t need a mask or social distancing. China didn’t make the spike!! #MSNBC — Girly Girl (@whatifisaidit) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro was on MSNBC saying that China created Covid and intentionally released it. How shocking that he's spreading racist conspiracy theories. Peter Navarro is a racist, lying piece of shit…… nothing new. — Amy Lynn Thatcher🌬️🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@AmyAthatcher) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

White House Economic Adviser Peter Navarro claimed that China deliberately spread Coronavirus to the rest of the world. Did they deliberately make idiots in America not wear masks? Did they deliberately make idiots in America attend a Trump rally without masks? — JRehling (@JRehling) July 3, 2020

#MSNBC If we want lies and conspiracy theories like Peter Navarro spewed with @arivelshi we’d watch Hannity — Pat Fuller #StopKillingBlackPeople #JustWearAMask (@bannerite) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Navarro is straight up crazy. Wow!!https://t.co/VipNXcPXp1 — Slygrammy5 🌊💝🎉😎👣😳 (@SharonCoryell3) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro is acting like a complete asshole on @AliVelshi . He is a poor economic talking head. Not a damn Scientists. For goodness sakes, wear masks & practice social distancing. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm listening to Peter Navarro on MSNBC pushing a Chinese conspiracy theory about the Covid-19 virus and can't believe what I'm hearing. This guy would screw-up a one car funeral. Dumb as a box of rocks. He says he's a "multi-vector approach guy." What the fuck does that mean? — David L Gurbach (@GurbachDavid) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro just said China spawned COVID–19 in a lab and sent Chinese nationals to Europe and America to spread the virus. This is the U.S. Director of Trade and Manufacturing. Unreal. A subtle reminder that when you vote Trump out, all of these people leave with him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump admin's Peter Navarro just told @AliVelshi Chinese govt created Covid-19 and intentionally sent infected Chinese citizens to US. If true, this Chinese virus attack on US was 40 times more lethal than 9/11. Why has Trump NOT responded militarily?! Media must press Trump! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2020

Peter Navarro is on @MSNBC , blatantly lying his ass off. If he's not actively trying to gin up a war with China, to distract from Russia's war crimes, he's trying to diffuse why he's fucked up the crisis supply chain. He needs to stand trial for treason with the rest of them. — Land Snark (@snark_land) July 3, 2020

Navarro's needs the be muzzled. Or jailed. At the very least, the legitimate news outlets need to stop giving him an opportunity to spew his ignorance. https://t.co/GUqJuBxhf9 — John (@john_fmr_repub) July 3, 2020

Is Peter Navarro trying to start a war with China? Falsely accusing the world's most populous nation of weaponizing the #coronavirus when we know this to be false seems like more racialized agitating from the Trump white supremacy team. — Victoria Brownworth #NoMaskNoService (@VABVOX) July 3, 2020