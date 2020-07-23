Quantcast
PolitiFact blasted as a ‘lie-laundering scheme’ after misleading fact-check on Trump

2 hours ago

The Poynter Institute for Media Studies was blasted on Thursday for their fact check on President Donald Trump’s attempts to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“During his 2016 campaign, Trump said ‘I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.’ In the end, Trump proposed cuts, but Congress didn’t bite. Promise Kept,” the site declared.

The organization was quickly blasted for concluding Trump had kept his promise because he had been unsuccessful at his attempts to break it.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

In defiance of Trump, every player took a knee at MLB return

3 mins ago

July 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has long complained about players taking a knee before professional sporting events to protest police brutality.

But as Major League Baseball returned on Thursday night, every single player took a knee.

The protesters were started by former San Francisco 49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1286435107373568000

https://twitter.com/MarkZuckerman/status/1286435129196412931

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1286439030888914945

https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1286437048908492809

https://twitter.com/antwanstaley/status/1286435569984253953

Larry Hogan: ‘A couple’ of Trump’s Cabinet secretaries privately asked me to run against him

19 mins ago

July 23, 2020

On Thursday, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) discussed the claim in his upcoming book that "a couple" of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries privately urged him to mount a primary campaign to deny Trump re-nomination in 2020.

He added that he doesn't want to divulge the identities of these Trump officials because he "wouldn't want to see a couple of friends be fired."

Hogan, a Republican who has sometimes feuded with his own party, has frequently been critical of Trump, and clashed with the president on medical supply procurement issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Election

Democrats are now favored to take back the Senate — it could be ‘a perfect tsunami’: Cook Political Report

30 mins ago

July 23, 2020

Democrats have not held control of the United States Senate since losing in the 2014 election, but are on pace to regain the majority in November according to a new analysis by the Cook Political Report.

"With just over 100 days until Election Day, the political climate appears dire for Republicans across the board. President Trump is the decided underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden in our Electoral College ratings and Democrats could end up expanding their House majority," Jessica Taylor wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
