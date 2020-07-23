PolitiFact blasted as a ‘lie-laundering scheme’ after misleading fact-check on Trump

The Poynter Institute for Media Studies was blasted on Thursday for their fact check on President Donald Trump’s attempts to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“During his 2016 campaign, Trump said ‘I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.’ In the end, Trump proposed cuts, but Congress didn’t bite. Promise Kept,” the site declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization was quickly blasted for concluding Trump had kept his promise because he had been unsuccessful at his attempts to break it.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

You can’t say it’s a kept promise when the only thing stopping him was Congress. He INTENDED to break this promise — PetePuck2112 (@peterpuck2112) July 23, 2020

“Promise Kept…by other people.” — Michael P. Anton (@mdotanton) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you promise not to shoot me and my ballistic vest stops your bullet, is that REALLY a promise kept? — Paul Beckwith (@BeckwithBay) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I promised my parents I wouldn't sneak out and get high with my friends. I went out the window but my friend was out of weed and we just spent all night driving around town before I snuck back in, so promise kept, amirite? — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is pathetic. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 23, 2020

This is the biggest stretch I’ve seen since Mr Motivator was on tv. How disingenuous.

Yikes. — Kate Evans (@katiekins1978) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried and failed. That goes against the intent of a promise (what is the crime of attempted murder) Also look at 1115 waivers for Medicaid which have led to significant cuts in enrollment and effective eligiblity. — David Anderson (@bjdickmayhew) July 23, 2020

Are you fucking kidding me, PolitiFact? "Sure, he TRIED to cut Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, but he Congress stopped him!" How is that a promise "kept?" https://t.co/kpfFZp5ETU — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

People have dunked on this for the obvious reasons; I'd add that Medicaid work requirement waivers and the ACA lawsuit are both attempts to cut Medicaid. Unless "people would not have it anymore" is not a "cut"? https://t.co/ZEYMi0VXrK — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 23, 2020

Politifact is broken and it has been for a long time. https://t.co/pBmGU4vCh4 — Josh Nelson (@josh_nelson) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I vowed I was not going to rob a bank. I may have gotten arrested in the act, but in the end I didn't do it. Promise kept. https://t.co/1771S5z4yq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020

Politifact is a laughably biased right-wing lie-laundering scheme. "Okay so he TRIED to cut social security and medicare and medicaid but congress stopped him from doing so, so he kept his promise" Guess we should release all those guys in prison for attempted murder. https://t.co/6TX4OMwARn — The Nerdskull (@aNerdskull) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT